Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims celebrates the 5-time Major champion's birthday by sharing adorable image with son Crew

Brooks Koepka celebrated his 35th birthday on Saturday (May 3). His wife and model, Jena Sims, wished him in an adorable way on her social media page.

She posted a picture of Koepka and their son, Crew, from The Masters this year. Sims and Crew had attended the Par-3 contest at Augusta National last month with the ace golfer. She wrote:

"Happy Birthday to Crew's Dad!!! Brooks Koepka we love u"

Jena Sims also took to her Instagram on Saturday (May 3) to wish Brooks Koepka "HBD". She shared multiple sweet pictures of the couple together for the special birthday post. The social media personality expressed gratitude that the LIV Golf star was "born". She wrote in the caption:

"I don’t know what I did in a past life to deserve such a sexy, supportive, and talented husband/ baby daddy in the present… HBD Brooks Koepka I’m thankful you were born, and for opening my DM 10 years ago."

Sims and Koepka made their relationship public at the 2017 US Open, which he won by a four stroke margin.

"We were off to the races after that" - How Jena Sims slid into Brooks Koepka's DMs

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims first met at the 2015 Masters. She talked about their first meeting in an interview with Golf Digest in 2018, a year after they had gone public.

"We met at the 2015 Masters. We were on Hole 7, which I don't even remember, but he's like, 'Oh, I remember what you were wearing, where we were standing, everything.' It was cool … We were just friends at that point," she said via People.

However, their love story truly began after Sims messaged Koepka. The former was living in Los Angeles in 2015 and the same year that they met for the first time, was when Sims decided to text him.

"I slid into Brooks’ DMs. I had this selfie of me in my apartment in LA and I had a plant that was behind me and it was twiggy. It had died. I said, ‘does this filter make my plant look tan?’. He responded and we were off to the races after that," she spoke via The New York Post in 2024.

The SI model further explained how their courtship blossomed. She mentioned that instead of playing any "game", she chose to be honest about her feelings for him.

"If I was thinking about him I would tell him. I didn’t play the game. If you want your man, if you really feel the connection, which I did with Brooks, you have to take a little bit of initiative."

The couple tied the knot in a beautiful beach ceremony in Turks and Caicos in 2022. They welcomed their first child, Crew, in 2023.

