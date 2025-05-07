Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims channels 'chic' vibes in $178 black-and-white outfit

Model and fashion influencer Jena Sims shared her latest outfit with her fans as she rocked a black-and-white look.

Ad

Sims took to her social media to make a fashion statement with leather bermuda shorts (via Revolve) paired with a black-striped cardigan (via VICI). The social media influencer posed in her 'chic' outfit, worth $178, and directed her followers to the product pages for the same. Sims posted pictures via Instagram stories and wrote:

"Felt so chic in this!"

Jena Sims' Instagram stories - Source - @jenamsims via Instagram

As a model and an influencer, Jena Sims often gives a glimpse of her fashion choices to her fans.

Ad

Trending

Sims dedicated a post on her social media handle to celebrate her husband, Brooks Koepka's, birthday recently. She posted a series of photos and wrote:

"I don’t know what I did in a past life to deserve such a sexy, supportive, and talented husband/ baby daddy in the present… HBD @bkoepka, I’m thankful you were born, and for opening my DM 10 years ago."

Ad

Ad

Koepka and the model got married in 2022 and welcomed their son, Crew, in 2023. Sims recently took a trip down memory lane to the day of their first date, while she was at Augusta.

Jena Sims drops apparel and gear collection from her philanthropic collaboration

Apart from her career as a model and an actress, Jena Sims takes up several philanthropic activities. She is also the founder of the non-profit organization, Pageant of Hope, that focuses on helping children with diseases like cancer, physical disabilities, among other challenges.

Ad

Recently, Sims partnered with a non-profit organization, Best Buddies in Palm Beach, to donate 100% of her commission to them. The fashion influencer worked with a retail business, BFFs and Babes, to release an apparel and gear collection.

Being a mother herself, Jena Sims flaunted outfits from Hot Moms Club as she announced the launch of the collection. Trucker hats, sweatshirts and joggers are among the products released as a part of the collaboration. The post via BFFs and Babes was captioned:

Ad

"WE’RE LIVE 💛 join the club and shop @jenamsims x @bffsandbabes HOT MOMS CLUB! Loungewear sets, summer tees, hats & more. sale benefiting @bestbuddiespb"

Take a look at the video featuring Sims in a vintage Ford truck, along with the Hot Moms Club gear:

Ad

In addition, the social media influencer dedicated a piece of the collaboration to her son, Crew, in the form of Bluey. She wrote on her Instagram story:

"I didn't want to include Crew because this was a commercial project, but I brought Bluey as a nod to his favorite thing right now."

Sims' story - Source- via Instagram @jenamsims

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anusha M Started out as a Golf Listener, soon got her bearing as a writer.



As an established Content Writer, Anusha aspires to be a Sports Journalist and joining Sportskeeda is the first step she's taken in that direction. From little to no golf knowledge, she now hopes to cover a PGA Tour event live, one day.



She graduated Bachelors of Arts with triple majors- Journalism, Psychology and English Literature. The two subjects, Psychology and literature, greatly influenced her writing, one by assisting in readers' perspective and one by improving language & vocabulary.

This gives her an edge while framing articles, as she knows what you want readers want and how to engage with them without all the huff and fluff. She strives not only to bring you genuine news stories, but to deliver perfection!



Besides golf, Anusha follows tennis and cricket avidly. She has even published several tennis news articles in one of her previous roles. This role nudged her towards Sports writing and reporting, and she decided to pursue MA in Sports Journalism in the future to nourish this dream.

Anusha has dabbled in different fields before she came back to her true passion. From travel blogs and B2B content to digital marketing and scripting digital ads, she has worked in various areas, and has a takeaway from each of those roles.





Outside journalism, Anusha either binges Mystery thrillers or writes poems, occasionally picks up a book and buries her face until she finishes it. In short, she is

A Potterhead with an eye like Sherlock, be it for content or errors! Know More