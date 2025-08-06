  • home icon
Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims poses in blood orange bikini in latest IG post

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Published Aug 06, 2025 01:08 GMT
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2023 Issue Release Party at The Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Fla. - Source: Getty
Jena Sims - Image Source: Getty

Jena Sims is still making the most of the summer holiday and has treated fans to another glimpse of one of her many summer adventures. In her latest picture, she posed in a blood orange swimsuit while relaxing on a beach.

The 36-year-old American actress was captured sitting cross-legged on a lounge chair while wearing a two-piece swimsuit from the Melissa Odabash swimwear brand. The fashion influencer styled the look with a chic Brinx turquoise beaded necklace from Mali Beads, Diff Charitable Eyewear sunglasses, and a straw hat. She was captured holding a cold drink while smiling at the camera.

The caption read,

"Hakuna Matata’s”
Jena Sims also shared another picture with the same outfit on her Instagram story. This time, she took a selfie and captioned it,

“Summer archives.”
Image taken from Brooke Koepka's wife, Sims' Instagram Story _ Source: Instagram/@jenamsims
Image taken from Brooke Koepka's wife, Sims’ Instagram Story _ Source: Instagram/@jenamsims

The LIV Golf player’s wife has had an eventful summer in Europe, with several fun-filled adventures in Tuscany. Last week, she shared a photo dump on Instagram, showing off the black and white polka-dotted swimsuit she wore during a pool day at Castelfali.

Sims styled the black and white swimsuit with a pair of white-rimmed sunglasses from Diff Charitable Eyewear. She posed against a scenic backdrop while enjoying some ice cream.

The post’s caption read,

“Under the Tuscan Sun ☀️ 🍧”
Image via Koepka's wife Sims' Instagram Page_ Source: Instagram/@jenamsims
Image via Koepka's wife Sims’ Instagram Page_ Source: Instagram/@jenamsims

Jena Sims spent her time in Italy enjoying sunset dinners, visiting a winery, and exploring the city. She was joined by her two-year-old son Crew and her close friend Olivia Figueroa on the trip.

Jena Sims poses in $235 pink loungewear set in recent IG post

Jena Sims shared a picture of one of her favorite loungewear sets on Instagram, telling her followers why she likes it. She posed while wearing a pink set comprising a sweatshirt and sweatpants, which she wore with a white tank top and a pair of brown Uggs.

The American actress shared a link to purchase the set on her Instagram story. The sweatshirt, which is from Revolve’s “Boys Lie” set, costs $110, while the sweatpants cost $125.

Sims wrote in the caption,

“I love this brand mostly because @amandabatula wears it a lot on Summer House 😜”
Image taken from Sims' Instagram Story _ Source: Instagram/@jenamsims
Image taken from Sims’ Instagram Story _ Source: Instagram/@jenamsims

In a previous post, the fashion influencer took a picture of the back of the sweatshirt and wrote,

“How cute is this 🤩”
Picture Still taken from Sims' Instagram Story _ Image Source: Instagram/@jenamsims
Picture Still taken from Sims’ Instagram Story _ Image Source: Instagram/@jenamsims

While Jena Sims is a popular fashion influencer, she also wears many other hats. In addition to being married to five-time major champion Brooks Koepka, she is a philanthropist, actress, beauty pageant titleholder, and entrepreneur.

Sims has featured in several popular movies and TV shows including 3-Headed Shark Attack, Nutcrackers, and The Vampire Diaries.

