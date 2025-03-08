Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims reveals how often she drinks to her 315K Instagram followers: "Bad habit, I know!!"

Jena Sims recently interacted with some of her fans where she revealed her current drinking habits. Brooks Koepka’s wife held a long Q&A session with her fans through her official Instagram profile. As of now, the model has around 315k followers on the platform.

Sims ensures her followers stay updated with her achievements, day-to-day stuff, and outings with her husband. In this latest Q&A, Sims answered questions asked by the fans through her Instagram stories. On March 8, Saturday, among the couple of stories she shared, Sims talked about her drinking habits in one of them. She said:

"Right now I'm limiting myself, I'm drinking 1x a week. But usually 1-2 glasses after Crew goes down. Bad habit I know!!"

"However the trick is going to bed EARLY (head on pillow before 9) so you get enough rest. The key to being fit is eating enough protein and drink a sh*t ton of water"

Screenshot taken from Jena's Instagram story | Source: @jenamsims on IG

Sims is widely known for enjoying her time when it comes to drinking. Apart from the question about her drinking habit, she also shared a healthy recipe with her followers. One of her followers asked about what she eats at home.

In this story, she replied with a photo of a colorful bowl of Whole Foods Rotisserie. Sims tagged her wellness guide and fitness instructor Olivia Figueroa in the caption as well:

"I've made some changes since @livfigueroa stayed with me. Ill do a full day! Main switch was so much more protein omg - she fixed me this plate and it's seriously 2x more chicken than I used to do

"This is literally Whole Foods rotisserie, bagged salad, cucumbers and pepper (she made herself salad dressing but I have never liked it)"

Screenshot taken from Jena's Instagram story | Source: @jenamsims on IG

Sims also gave an update on Cove. Cove is Jena and Brooks' black labrador. Sims loves her and does not hold herself back from showing affection. In the next story, she answered a fan's question while sharing a picture of the dog.

"She's just always living her best life"

Screenshot from Jena's latest Instagram story | Source: @jenamsims on IG

Jena Sims 2025 net worth explored

Sims stepped up into the spotlight first with modeling. She was a model before her college. She won the Miss Georgia National Teenager and Miss Junior National Teenager in 2004 and 2005. Two years later, she got the title of Miss Georgia Teen USA.

Shortly after that, Sims got into acting in Hollywood films. She has appeared in movies like Sharknado 5, Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader, 3-Headed Shark Attack, and Last Vegas. Over the years, she has appeared in many commercials and shared the screen with Oscar winners like Jeremy Renner and Robert De Niro. As reported by Celebrity Net Worth, the Sports Illustrated model's net worth is $2 million.

Sims recently modeled for Sports Illustrated. Last year, in December 2024, Sims was a part of the SI Swimsuit series. Apart from these, she is a DIBS Beauty investor and co-owns Beach Blanket House in the Bahamas. Sims has also collaborated with big brands like Steve Madden and OneOne Swimwear.

