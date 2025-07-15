Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims rocks $320 olive green outfit combo on Day 1 at Royal Portrush ahead of the Open Championship 2025

The 2025 Open Championship is set to kick off on July 17 at Royal Portrush and LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka will be in the field. Koepka’s wife, Jena Sims, is on the ground at the prestigious golf course. She is there to cheer her husband on as he competes in the last major tournament of the year.
Sims shared a video of herself on Instagram walking around Royal Portrush while pushing her son Crew in a stroller. She wore a casual chic matching olive green set comprising a $130 sweatshirt, $120 pair of tights, and a $70 tank top from the brand Left on Friday. Altogether, the outfit costs $320.
Sims shared a link to her outfit and wrote in the caption:
“Linking this set. I love this material and brand 🥰. I wore all three pieces but it was a chilly one out there @leftonfriday.”
Earlier on, the fashion influencer gave her followers a peek into where she’s staying in Ireland She posted a picture of Crew standing in front of a breathtaking landscape and wrote in the caption,
“Welcome to Northern Ireland, kid”
Jena Sims also showed the view of the golf course from her room, saying that she could easily watch the tournament from the window. She then visited the Open Championship souvenir shop and purchased a few items.
The Open Championship is the fourth major tournament Sims’ husband is competing in this year. He teed off in the Masters Tournament and the PGA Championship but missed the cut in both competitions.
Last month, the five-time major championship winner teed off at the US Open in Oakmont and had a strong showing in the competition. He tied for 12th place after scoring 6-over 286.
Jena Sims shares a pictorial recap from her summer trip to Portugal
Jena Sims recently visited Portugal with her husband and son. She shared a picture slide showing some of the numerous adventures she embarked on during the trip.
In one slide, the American actress wore a stunning backless black dress to go on a dinner date with Koepka. In another slide, she showed off a serene view from a sunny beach in Portugal. She wrote in the caption,
“I don’t ask for much… just a summer in Portugal ❤️”
Sims also visited several other locations, including a fashion store, a homeware store, and a cafe beach club. She celebrated the Fourth of July in Portugal, where she enjoyed a beach day with Crew.
After a lovely time in Portugal, Jena Sims headed to LIV Golf Andalucia, where she cheered Brooks Koepka on as he competed in the tournament. He tied for 32nd position after scoring 4-over 217.