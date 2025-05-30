Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims shares adorable family photo ahead of the SI Swimsuit Swim Week in Miami

Brooks Koepka's wife and model, Jena Sims is currently swamped with work as the SI Swimsuit Swim Week approaches. She is currently in Miami with the ace golfer and their son, Crew.

Between trials, fittings, and events, Sims found some down time as she got to share a sweet moment with her family. She shared a snap of her and Koepka standing in the balcony watching over the beatiful blue waters as Crew played with his toys on her Instagram stories on Friday (May 30). She captioned the picture with three red hearts.

The SI Swimsuit event will take place at W South Beach, Miami on Saturday (May 31) at 9 pm ET. Jena Sims will also be walking the runway along with the other models gracing the 2025 issue of the iconic magazine.

It will certainly be a special moment for the 2024 Rookie of the Year to walk the runway, as two years ago she had walked in the event at the same location while being seven months pregnant with Crew. She had talked about that special walk saying via The New York Post:

"It took the pressure off. I was like, you know what? If I do have cellulite I’m allowed to because I’m pregnant. It was so special. Now I see Crew and I’m like, 'You were literally in this with me'."

This year she will have her son and husband cheering for her.

Jena Sims went to Bermuda for her second year photoshoot with SI Swimsuit

Brooks Koepka's wife and model Jena Sims was only a few months post-partum when she did her first ever photoshoot with SI Swimsuit in 2024. The campaign was shot in Mexico by Yu Tsai.

In 2025, Sims celebrated her second year with the iconic brand. She went to Bermuda earlier this year for the photoshoot. The model could be seen posing in stunning beach locations donning different outfits.

"I feel like (SI Swimsuit editor in chief) MJ (Day) really loves interesting poses. Like, the photos that make it into the magazine, the women are doing amazing things with their arms, or it’s like, there’s something different. And I think I really worked on that from last year," she said via SI Swimsuit.

Sims' crew in Bermuda was:

Hair: Brian Buenaventura at The Wall Group using Orlando Pita Play, Color Wow and Olaplex

Brian Buenaventura at The Wall Group using Orlando Pita Play, Color Wow and Olaplex Makeup: Jodie Boland at The Wall Group using Supergoop!, Jones Road Beauty, Loving Tan and LilFox Beauty

Jodie Boland at The Wall Group using Supergoop!, Jones Road Beauty, Loving Tan and LilFox Beauty Photographer: Ben Watts

