Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims shares failed aesthetic video attempt during bumpy airline ride

Jena Sims was in New York City for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s newest magazine launch. On the flight back, she shared a short video of her trying and failing to get an aesthetic video of the view.
Sims is a talented actress, model, entrepreneur, and mother. She is also married to the popular nine-time PGA Tour winner and five-time major champion Brooks Koepka. A beauty pageant titleholder, she was crowned Miss Georgia Junior National Teenager in 2004 and Miss Junior National Teenager in 2005.
The American model made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in 2024 and is now in her second year of being featured in the magazine.
While on the plane back from the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit event, Jena Sims took a video from her window. She tried to zoom in on the city’s skyline, but the plane was unstable, and the video turned out shaky. She captioned it:
“Me trying to get an aesthetic video of takeoff and the skyline, but it was bumpy AF 🫠 ” she wrote on her Instagram.
Here’s a look at the post:
In a subsequent post, Jena Sims successfully took a picture of the city’s landscape, which she shared with the caption:
“Thank you, @si_swimsuit family, for a fab launch and to all the lovely girls (and guys!!) who came out to the Social Club!! That was fun 🥵”
Notably, Jena Sims was announced as the 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie of the Year. She shared a hilarious picture of her trophy strapped with a seatbelt on the aeroplane seat next to a copy of the magazine. She captioned the post:
“Strapped 🦺 @si_swimsuit”
Many well-wishers congratulated Sims for winning Rookie of the Year, including popular TV host Achieng Agutu and social media influencer Kristen Gaffney.
“Worked my a** off”: Jena Sims celebrates second year with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit
On Wednesday, May 14, Jena Sims shared a series of pictures from her photoshoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. In the caption, she applauded herself for all her hard work and acknowledged the magazine as an inspiration to women.
Her post was captioned:
“I worked my a** off for year 2, and not just in the gym. That’s why this is my favorite photo from the shoot. @si_swimsuit is more than just girls in bikinis, it’s inspirational women who are all killing their category.”
The LIV Golf star's wife further stated that she admires and looks up to all the models who were featured in the magazine this year. She also added that she’s never felt as “happy, settled, and confident” as she does at the moment.