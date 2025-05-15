Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims shares her "money shot" from the 2025 SI Swimsuit photoshoot

LIV golfer Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, is a well-known model and influencer. She’s now in the spotlight with her latest photoshoot for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. The 36-year-old model returned for her second consecutive year with the magazine, following her debut in 2024 after winning the 2023 Swim Search.

Sims recently shared a behind-the-scenes reel from her shoot on Instagram, showing the contrast between the shoot process and the final edited result. She captioned the video:

"The @si_swimsuit money shot 📸"

Before posting the reel, Sims had already posted a carousel of images from the photoshoot. In the earlier post, she wrote:

"I worked my ass off for year 2, and not just in the gym. That’s why this is my favorite photo from the shoot. @si_swimsuit is more than just girls in bikinis, it’s inspirational women who are all killing their category. I look up to each of the models on the covers and in the pages, and still can’t believe I’m among them. I’ve never felt more happy, settled, and confident in my life- thank you @mj_day and the @si_swimsuit team."

Her husband, Brooks Koepka, also showed his support in the comments, writing:

"Luckiest guy in the world! Go off mama 🔥."

He later reposted one of her images on his Instagram story, adding:

"PROUD OF YOU @JENASIMS"

The 2025 photoshoot took place in Bermuda and was photographed by Ben Watts. Sims modeled swimwear from several brands, including Toxic Sadie Swimwear, Lybethras, SAME, Andi Bagus, and Reina Olga. This year’s edition also featured other high-profile names such as Salma Hayek Pinault, Olivia Dunne, Jordan Chiles, and Lauren Chan. In an earlier Instagram story, Jena Sims expressed her excitement to work with Canadian model Lauren Chan, writing:

"I'm FREAKING OUT at the covers!!! I shared a shoot day with one of the deserving ladies."

Jena Sims first appeared in the SI Swimsuit edition in 2024, just four months postpartum.

Jena Sims shares emotional moment while promoting her photoshoot

While promoting the 2025 edition, Jena Sims opened up about the challenges of being away from her son, Crew Sims Koepka. In an emotional Instagram story, she shared a candid moment with her 325k followers, writing:

"When you say you're not gonna cry ⁓this time⁓ saying goodbye to your toddler for a few days."

Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka welcomed their son, Crew, on July 27, 2023. Born six weeks premature, he spent 20 days in the NICU and was later diagnosed with conditions including torticollis, plagiocephaly, and hip dysplasia. He wore a corrective helmet for over a year and used a Pavlik harness to treat his hips. By early 2025, Crew no longer required either device, and his parents even celebrated his 'graduation' following the conclusion of the treatment period.

