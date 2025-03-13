Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims is on day six of her 30 Days of Golf Tournament Outfits Instagram series. The sixth outfit featured a yellow dress paired with minimal accessories.

Sims is an American actress, model, and beauty pageant titleholder. She won Miss Georgia Teen USA in 2007 and has appeared in several popular TV shows and movies, including Sharknado 5: Global Swarming (2017) and The Vampire Diaries (2010). Sims got married to American professional golfer Brooks Koepka in 2022.

The beauty pageant titleholder is also a fashion influencer with 315,000 followers on Instagram. She recently launched a 30-day series where she styles various outfits for a visit to a golf course. On day six, Sims wore a pale yellow dress with white sneakers, a brown and green bag, and simple pearl earrings.

The caption read:

“This would be perfect for the Masters! 🌼”

She also posted the reel on her Instagram story, saying:

“Finally put an outfit together for that purse 😏😏😏”

Still taken from Jena Sims' Instagram story | Image source: Instagram/@jenamsims

Jena Sims’ 30 Days of Golf Outfits series features a range of outfits, from colorful fruit-inspired garments to plain black clothes. On day one, she sported a white outfit designed with green lines. She paired it with a green bag, green hand accessories, and sneakers.

On day two, Sims styled a blue and white flowery costume, and on the day after that, a white shirt paired with a colorful fruit-designed skirt. She also showed her followers what she would wear to The Ryder Cup - a plain black dress paired with a black crossbody bag, sneakers, and a hat.

“Can’t recommend it enough!”: Jena Sims shares her lymphatic drainage experience

Jena Sims recently visited a licensed massage therapist for a lymphatic drainage session and shared some information about the experience on Instagram. She posted a picture of the therapist’s signage, along with a series of captions talking about how lymphatic drainage has helped her heal after the birth of her son.

“Lymphatic Drainage to kick off my weekend @nicoledyk lmt💆🏼‍♀️… Can’t recommend it enough for my C-section mammas!!” Sims wrote.

“It really helps with that ‘shelf,’ scar tissue, if you’ve keloided, the list goes on… No matter if you are 6 weeks out or 10 years, it’ll improve your healing"

Still taken from Jena Sims' Instagram story_Image source: Instagram/@jenamsims

Jena Sims and Brooks Kopeka welcomed their first and only son Crew in 2023. Sims gave birth to Crew six weeks early via C-section. Crew was admitted into the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) for a couple of weeks after he was born.

Crew Koepka was also diagnosed with Flat Head Syndrome, and as a result, had to wear a corrective helmet for about 13 months. Fortunately for the Koepka family, Sims recently revealed that Crew was in his final month of wearing the helmet and will soon take it off permanently.

