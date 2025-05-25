Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims styles a lime green swimsuit for weekend outing

Brooks Koepka’s wife, Jena Sims, spent her weekend at a beach surrounded by friends, and she shared the experience with her fans online. She posted a video of herself wearing a fashionable lime green swimsuit during her outing.

In addition to being one of the most popular PGA Tour WAGS, Sims is also a fashion influencer and actress. She often shares pictures of her outfits with her followers, showing them where to buy them and how to style them.

On Saturday, May 24, Sims posted a video on Instagram showing herself walking barefoot on a beautiful beach. In the video, she wore a one-piece lime green swimsuit with cutouts at the sides. She paired the stylish swimsuit with a pair of reflective sunglasses and some beaded jewelry.

In the caption, she jokingly pointed out that the one-piece swimsuit almost looked like a two-piece due to the cutouts. The caption read:

“Me: I’m wearing a one-piece today. The girls: 🤯🤯 Also me:”

Still taken from Jena Sims’ Instagram Story _Source: Instagram/@jenamsims

In a subsequent video, Jena Sims shared a fun moment where she was seen wearing the same swimsuit as she rode on a cart with her friend Lindy Aguirre. The two exchanged laughs as they drove around the beach, sipping on their drinks.

Take a look at the post:

Still taken from Sims’ Instagram Story _ Source: Instagram/@jenamsims

Earlier on, the American model had shared another video from the beach where she wore a two-piece outfit from the brand Fore All. The outfit was a green and white top and skirt, which she paired with a pair of black sunglasses and a cap that read: “Fore.”

Still taken from Sims’ Instagram Story _ Source: Instagram/@jenamsims

Jena Sims also spent some time in the water. She and her friends swam in the shallow part of the water and were surrounded by different animals.

“Eternally grateful”: Jena Sims shares recap from Sport Illustrated Swimsuit magazine launch

For the second year in a row, Jena Sims was featured in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. She recently attended a star-studded event to celebrate the magazine's launch in New York City.

For the event, the LIV Golf star’s wife donned a fashionable white two-piece outfit consisting of a cropped top and a skirt with flowery detail. She shared a post recapping the event, and the post was captioned:

“Year 2: double the fun double the trouble ✌🏼💞eternally grateful, @si_swimsuit family.”

Take a look at Sims’ post:

In the picture slide, the actress was captured with several other notable figures, including popular Canadian model Nicole Williams English. She also shared a hilarious photo of the magazine issue strapped to a seat, with her trophy.

Notably, Jena Sims was honored as the Swimsuit 2024 Rookie of the Year. During the event, she was presented with the award by the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Editor-in-Chief, MJ Day.

