Brooks Kopeka’s wife Jena Sims flaunts $621 outfit 'great for morning tee times'

Brooks Koepka’s wife, Jena Sims, has added a new outfit to her 30 Days of Golf Outfits series. For Day 19, the American actress and model styled a golf outfit worth $621.

Koepka is an American professional golfer who turned pro in 2012 and played on the PGA Tour until 2022, when he joined LIV Golf. He has won nine events on the tour, including the 2021 Phoenix Open and the 2023 PGA Championship. He met Sims at the 2015 Masters Tournament and the two got married in 2022.

Jena Sims is a fashion influencer who regularly posts fashion-related content on Instagram, where she has 317,000 followers. She launched 30 Days of Golf, an outfit series where she styles different clothes to wear to a golf course.

On Day 19 of her golf outfit series, the Georgia native paired a black Alo top worth $68 with black flared hi-rise leggings worth $88. She topped it off with a full-zip windbreaker jacket from Kohl’s worth $65, a black crossbody bag, Nike sneakers, and jewellry that brought the total of her outfit to $621. The post was captioned as:

“Great for early morning tee times 🫖”

Still taken from Jena Sims' Instagram story_Image source: Instagram/@jenamsims

On Day 1 of the Instagram series, Sims styled a green and white golf outfit featuring a two-piece top and skirt. She accesorized the look with a green Prada bag, green jewelry, and sneakers. Her subsequent outfits have featured a range of looks from athleisure pieces to dresses and skirts.

For Day 19 of the fashion series, the American actress wore a stylish floral two-piece outfit from the high-end brand Dolce & Gabbana. She paired it with a green bag, white sneakers, and minimal accessories.

Jena Sims is set to grace Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's May issue

Jena Sims will appear in an issue of SI Swimsuit for the second time. The American actress was one of the winners of the SI Swim Search in 2023 after hitting the runway while eight months pregnant.

Sims had a photoshoot with SI Swimsuit in Bermuda, and pictures from the shoot will be released in the May issue. The magazine posted one of the pictures as a teaser on Instagram, with the caption:

“@jenamsims is back on set with a renewed sense of self: “I've gotten to know myself better this year after becoming a mom,” she says—speaking to self-love, growth, and deeper connection. Catch more of Jena in the 2025 #SISwimsuit Issue, hitting stands in May.”

In addition to being an actress and model, Jena Sims is also a beauty pageant titleholder. She won Miss Georgia Junior National Teenager in 2004 and Miss Georgia Teen USA in 2007.

In 2005, Sims founded Pageant of Hope, a non-profit organization that advocates for kids and teenagers facing challenges. The organization has worked with over 3000 children from various cities across the world.

