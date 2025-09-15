Bryson DeChambeau & LIV Golf suffer setback after recent OWGR update

Weeks ago, Bryson DeChambeau was the highest-ranked LIV golfer in the Official World Golf Rankings. However, recent updates on the OWGR have led DeChambeau and other golfers from the Saudi circuit to suffer a considerable setback.

For the first time, no player from the Saudi PIF-backed golf league is ranked within the top 20 of the Official World Golf Rankings. A week ago, Bryson DeChambeau was ranked in 19th spot on the OWGR. The two-time major champion is now standing in the 21st spot of the OWGR.

The update has been covered by NUCLR GOLF on X (previously Twitter), and they shared the current top 20 members of the Official World Golf Rankings:

Scottie Scheffler Rory McIlroy Xander Schauffele Russell Henley Justin Thomas Tommy Fleetwood J.J. Spaun Collin Morikawa Robert MacIntyre Harris English Viktor Hovland Keegan Bradley Ben Griffin Justin Rose Sepp Straka Ludvig Aberg Hideki Matsuyama Alex Noren Maverick McNealy Cameron Young

Screenshot from NUCLR Golf's post / @NUCLRGOLF on X

After LIV Golf first came into existence, Bryson DeChambeau and some top-ranked players on the OWGR joined the Saudi PIF-backed golf league. Around mid-2022, under the then-LIV CEO Greg Norman, LIV Golf submitted its first application to be included in the OWGR system. However, the application was rejected by the former Official World Golf Rankings Chairman Peter Dawson in October 2023.

This resulted in a fall in the OWGR ranks of major-winning LIV golfers like Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, and Dustin Johnson. Last year in March, Norman informed LIV golfers that Saudi circuit would not pursue OWGR points anymore. However, after Scott O'Neil took on the Chief Executive Officer's chair at LIV Golf, the Saudi PIF-backed golf league resubmitted its application for OWGR points.

Bryson DeChambeau expressed his concerns regarding the importance of OWGR points for LIV golfers

After O'Neil-led LIV Golf reapplied for OWGR points on June 30, 2025, the Crushers GC captain had a word with the press regarding this. Around that time, DeChambeau was ranked 15th on the OWGR. While talking to the press, Bryson DeChambeau admitted that all the LIV golfers are excited about LIV's second bid for OWGR points consideration. The golfer said (quoted by ESPN, dated July 15, 2025):

"...Do you guys think we should get points?... we've got some pretty good players over there. Going through the right process is important... I think Scott and all of us are looking forward to going through that process and getting it done the right way. We're excited for that."

DeChambeau also claimed that players on the Saudi PIF-backed golf circuit deserve OWGR points.

"The world ranking points are huge. I think it's big for us to have these players that are just jumping on board and still collecting points. They are deserving... They're playing some incredible golf every week..."

The two-time US Open champ has been vocal about the situation between OWGR and LIV Golf since the very beginning. In one of his interviews from last year, DeChambeau claimed that LIV golf has fulfilled all criteria for OWGR points. The golfer also admitted that the entire situation was 'frustrating'.

