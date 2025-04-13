Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy get candid about being paired together at the Masters 2025

The Augusta National is set for a blockbuster Sunday as the final round of the Masters gets underway. Rory McIlroy has surged to the top, holding a two-shot advantage over reigning U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau.

The two major champions, who engaged in a thrilling battle at Pinehurst last summer without being grouped, will now share the spotlight in the final tee time at 2:30 p.m. Well, this is indeed a pairing the entire golf community is looking forward to. After the conclusion of the Saturday round at the Augusta National, both fan favorites shared how they feel about it.

Golf reporter Amanda Balionis took a post-round interview of Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau. At the US Open, McIlroy had lost to DeChambeau by one stroke. When asked if he's satisfied to have a rematch at the Masters, the Northern Irishman said:

“I think the big thing is not to make it a rematch. Stay in my own little world. There’s a few other people on that leaderboard that could make a run. So I just have to do what I’ve been doing.

“As I sorta surround myself in my own little cocoon and just get into my own little bubble. He’ll do what he does, and i just have to stay firm and, just stay in my own little world.”

Amanda Balionis then asked Bryson DeChambeau about his excitement about being paired with Rory McIlroy in the final pairing of the Masters 2025. He replied:

“Well, first off. It’s gonna take a lot of patience to get it done. Second off, I couldn't ask for anything more.”

Following their epic face-off at Pinehurst last year, will Sunday serve up another humdinger?

How Bryson DeChambeau beat Rory McIlroy to win the 2024 US Open

Bryson DeChambeau claimed his second U.S. Open title last year with a gutsy closing round of one-over 71, edging Rory McIlroy by a stroke in a thrilling finish. The win, his first major since winning at Winged Foot in 2020, came down to the narrowest of margins and one memorable up-and-down on the final hole.

Trailing late in the round, DeChambeau held his nerve after a rocky front nine and capitalized on McIlroy’s missteps. A clutch bunker shot from 55 yards on the 18th set him up with a four-foot putt for par, which he calmly drained to post a 6-under for the tournament.

Minutes earlier, McIlroy had missed a similar short putt from the same distance, his third bogey in the final four holes, leaving him at 5-under.

PGA: Travelers Championship - Second Round - Source: Imagn

DeChambeau had entered the day three shots clear but saw his lead disappear after a 1-over outward nine, while Rory McIlroy surged ahead with a stretch of four birdies in five holes.

The momentum swung back when DeChambeau responded with a birdie of his own on 13 before holding steady through the final stretch. Aside from a three-putt on 15, he kept his errors to a minimum, hitting every green coming home.

Who do you think will win their duel this year? Stay tuned to find out!

