Bryson DeChambeau’s Round 2 scorecard at the Masters 2025

Bryson DeChambeau continued to keep himself in the hunt at the 2025 Masters on Friday, following up his impressive opening round with a 7-under-par 68 in Round 2. The reigning U.S. Open champion now sits just one shot back of leader Justin Rose heading into the weekend at Augusta National.

Ad

Beginning the day with a focused play, DeChambeau found his rhythm early. He capitalized on the par-5 2nd hole with a birdie and carried that momentum into the next few holes. He followed up with birdies on the par-3 4th and the par-4 5th, displaying solid putting.

Another birdie on the 8th brought him to four-under on the day at the turn. The back nine proved slightly more challenging, though DeChambeau remained composed. After a string of pars, a bogey on the par-3 16th briefly set him back.

Ad

Trending

He responded quickly with a birdie on the 17th, recovering the lost ground and closing out his round without further trouble. DeChambeau’s second round included six birdies and just one bogey, with the rest of the score made up of steady pars.

PGA: Masters Tournament - Second Round - Source: Imagn

His measured approach has paid off through 36 holes, allowing DeChambeau to stay firmly within reach of the lead. With two rounds still to play, the former U.S. Amateur champion has given himself a strong chance to contend for his first green jacket.

Ad

Bryson DeChambeau’s opening round at the Masters 2025

Bryson DeChambeau kicked off his 2025 Masters campaign with an up-and-down opening round, carding a three-under-par 69 that left him in contention as play wrapped up on Thursday at Augusta National.

His round was anything but routine, marked by birdies mixed with a few mistakes that tested his patience throughout the day. Starting strong, DeChambeau found early momentum with back-to-back birdies on the second and third holes.

Ad

A bogey on the fifth momentarily halted his charge, and another on the seventh meant he made the turn at one-under. Still, the tow-time major winner remained aggressive, picking up birdies on the par-3 sixth and the par-4 ninth. On the back nine, DeChambeau’s round mirrored the front, flashes of brilliance interrupted by a couple of costly errors.

PGA: Masters Tournament - Second Round - Source: Imagn

Bryson DeChambeau birdied the par-5 13th and added two more on 15 and 16, taking full advantage of Augusta’s scoring opportunities down the stretch. However, he gave one back on the par-3 12th and dropped another shot at the 17th, a blemish that prevented him from climbing further up the leaderboard.

With a 7-under after the first two rounds, Bryson DeChambeau has emerged as one of the leading contenders for a green jacket.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aheli Chakraborty Aheli is a golf writer Know More