Lil Wayne slams Masters’ lack of coverage around Bryson DeChambeau - “They gotta stop hatin on LIV shit”

The veteran rapper Lil Wayne slammed the Masters for their lack of coverage around Bryson DeChambeau on Friday. The two-time major winner is one of the popular names from Saudi Arabia's PIF-backed league, LIV Golf. Currently, he is playing at the 89th edition of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Course.

DeChambeau is making headlines with his performances during round 2 at the Masters. However, reports are emerging regarding the lack of coverage of his efforts. On Friday, the popular American rapper expressed his frustration on X (formerly Twitter) for the cameras not giving Bryson DeChambeau the time he deserves. Take a look at his latest post on X, where he wrote:

"The Masters blew it w this lack of coverage on Bryson!!! They gotta stop hatin on the LIV shit. This man is killin it out there and I can’t watch."

The five-time GRAMMY Award winner's reported claim on Bryson DeChambeau receiving less coverage comes right amid the ongoing LIV PGA situation. The arrival of LIV Golf has caused a divide in the golf viewership since 2024.

Wayne is a golf fan. He attended the 2018 Masters Tournament in Augusta National Golf Club. The hip-hop icon even expressed his excitement about attending the prestigious golf major. In a past tweet, way before he expressed interest in Bryson DeChambeau, Wayne also shared his support for Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed. Take a look:

"I just left The Masters! Wyd?? 1 of the most pristine and prestigious experiences ever. Great sh!t Reed!! Good go at it Rory. U all were FA! I be bak"

Bryson DeChambeau is currently a contender for the iconic green jacket. The Crushers GC captain shot seven birdies and four bogeys at the opening round of the Masters Tournament 2025. He finished round 1 with a total score of 69 (-3).

On the second day, DeChambeau started off around 10:15 a.m. EST along with Shane Lowry and Hideki Matsuyama. While playing the front nine at round 2, Bryson DeChambeau has kept it bogey-free. He shot four birdies in total, including two back-to-back ones at the par-3 4th hole and par-4 5th hole. He finished the front nine with 36 (-4).

Bryson DeChambeau talks about the ideal golf head for The Masters

With a major in Physics from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, DeChambeau is popular for using calculated moves for his performance.

On April 9, just a day before the Masters, the two-time major winner told the reporters about finding an ideal golf head. Bryson DeChambeau said (as quoted by ESPN):

"Just trying to get that dialed-in head, that perfect head... Been working a lot on some equipment stuff and super close. But for my speeds, it's just so tedious, and they have to be so precisely measured and defined..."

DeChambeau has always emphasized improving his golf swing. He uses golf clubs that are specifically designed to serve that purpose. He added,

"I'm swinging it really good right now, so I'm just trying to get the most precise thing in my hand for this week."

DeChambeau is playing in Augusta National for the ninth time in his career. Before the 2025 appearance at the Augusta National, DeChambeau had missed the cut twice. In six events where he went past the cut line, DeChambeau scored just one top-10 finish, which was the T6 rank he achieved last year.

