Bryson DeChambeau says he's "always chasing history" when asked if he can repeat last year's heroics at the 2025 U.S. Open

The 2025 U.S. Open will begin on June 12, and the golf world is eager to see if Bryson DeChambeau can successfully defend his title. Ahead of the tournament, he was asked if he could recreate his iconic feat from last year, and he said he’s chasing history, as always.

As an amateur, DeChambeau won the 2013 Trans-Mississippi Amateur and the 2014 American Championship. He also won the US Amateur in 2015 and started playing golf professionally the following year. He now has nine PGA Tour victories and two major championship titles.

Last year, the Modesto-born golfer clinched the 2024 U.S. Open title with a 6-under 274, beating World No. 2 golfer Rory McIlroy by one stroke. During a press conference, ahead of LIV Golf Virginia, he was asked if he could claim the title this year as well, and he replied:

“Look, I’m always chasing history, everybody is. We’re all trying to accomplish feats that haven’t been done in a long time, and going back-to-back would be great. Three in a row would be an even better accomplishment. So, it is in the back of my head.”

Bryson DeChambeau further added that he’s preparing for the tournament in the same way he would for any other tournament. He plans to focus on executing the right shots and hitting the fairways. He also said that he’ll try to keep his shots out of the rough and “keep it simple.”

DeChambeau was also spotted practicing his shots at Oakmont Country Club, the venue for this year’s U.S. Open. In a video, he was captured lamenting how thick the rough was.

Notably, Bryson DeChambeau claimed his first major championship victory in the 2020 U.S. Open. He won the tournament with a 6-under 274, six strokes ahead of the runner-up.

Bryson DeChambeau advises amateur golfers to practice in “weird, unique situations” to get better at their game

In the previously mentioned press conference, ahead of LIV Golf Virginia, Bryson DeChambeau was asked to advise young golfers on how to execute tough shots under pressure. He replied, via ASAP Sports:

“Yeah, a lot of it's trying a bunch of weird stuff in practice. Going out and putting yourself in an awkward situation. I think for amateurs alike, they need to experience that… The best piece of advice I give them is just practice in weird, unique situations for maybe an hour a week, 20 minutes, whatever.”

The LIV Golf star also encouraged amateur golfers to be different. He advised them to try not to “hit the same stock shot every time,” and to practice chipping contests with their friends.

