Bryson DeChambeau shares the distance covered by his clubs at "8000 feet above sea level"

Bryson DeChambeau is currently competing in the 2025 LIV Golf Mexico City. The tournament began on April 25 and is taking place at the Club de Golf Chapultepec. This year's purse for this event is a whopping $25 million, with the winner taking $4 million home. DeChamebau recently posted an Instagram video in which he updated fans on how the ball moves in Mexico City.
Bryson DeChambeau addressed fans on Instagram and explained that these shots were an experiment to see how his clubs work "8000 feet above sea level." The golfer claimed that the ball travels a little farther in Mexico City, in the caption of his post, which read:
"The ball goes far in Mexico City"
Here's a list of all the clubs and angles Bryson DeChambeau tried on Instagram, along with the yardage covered by the ball:
- 60 degree: 115 yards
- 55 degree: 140 yards
- 50 degree: 160 yards
- 45 degree: 180 yards
- P-Wedge: 195 yards
- 9 iron: 215 yards
- 8 iron: 230 yards
- 7 iron: 245 yards
- 6 iron: 260 yards
- 5 iron: 275 yards
- 5 wood: 310 yards
- 3 wood: 340 yards
- Driver: 375 yards
- Long Drive: 404 yards
Bryson DeChambeau delivered an outstanding performance in the first round of LIV Golf Mexico City. He shot an 8-under-par 63 to take the sole lead of the tournament. He averaged 377 yards off the tee, with several drives over 400 yards, including a 391-yard drive to the green on the par-4 first hole.
What is the leaderboard for LIV Golf Mexico City after round one? Feat. Bryson DeChambeau
This tournament marks Bryson DeChambeau's return to competition after finishing T5 at the Masters earlier this month. He is looking for his first LIV Golf victory since 2023. Mexico City's high altitude contributes to longer ball flights (as seen in the above-mentioned Instagram post). Bryson DeChambeau has used it to his advantage. Here's the LIV Golf Mexico City round 1 leaderboard:
- 1st: Bryson DeChambeau (Crushers GC) — -8
- T2: Cameron Smith (Ripper GC) — -7
- T2: Jon Rahm (Legion XIII) — -7
- 4th: Bubba Watson (RangeGoats GC) — -5
- 5th: Tyrrell Hatton (Legion XIII) — -4
- T6: Harold Varner III (4Aces GC) — -3
- T6: Lucas Herbert (Ripper GC) — -3
- T6: Joaquin Niemann (Torque GC) — -3
- T6: Matt Jones (Ripper GC) — -3
- T6: Patrick Reed (4Aces GC) — -3
- T6: Anirban Lahiri (Crushers GC) — -3
- T6: Jason Kokrak (Smash GC) — -3
- T6: Carlos Ortiz (Torque GC) — -3
- T14: Marc Leishman (Ripper GC) — -2
- T14: Paul Casey (Crushers GC) — -2
- T14: Charles Howell III (Crushers GC) — -2
- T14: Brendan Steele (HyFlyers GC) — -2
- T14: Talor Gooch (Smash GC) — -2
- T14: Graeme McDowell (Smash GC) — -2
- T14: Matthew Wolff (RangeGoats GC) — -2
- T14: Ian Poulter (Majesticks GC) — -2
- T14: Brooks Koepka (Smash GC) — -2
- T23: Charl Schwartzel (Stinger GC) — -1
- T23: Luis Masaveu (Fireballs GC) — -1
- T23: David Puig (Fireballs GC) — -1
- T23: Sam Horsfield (Majesticks GC) — -1
- T23: Frederik Kjettrup (Cleeks Golf Club) — -1
- T28: Thomas Pieters (4Aces GC) — E
- T28: Dustin Johnson (4Aces GC) — E
- T28: Dean Burmester (Stinger GC) — E
- T28: Phil Mickelson (HyFlyers GC) — E
- T28: Lee Westwood (Majesticks GC) — E
- T28: Chieh-Po Lee — E
- T28: Anthony Kim — E
- T28: Richard Bland (Cleeks Golf Club) — E
- T36: Mito Pereira (Torque GC) — +1
- T36: Sebastian Muñoz (Torque GC) — +1
- T36: Abraham Ancer (Fireballs GC) — +1
- T36: Martin Kaymer (Cleeks Golf Club) — +1
- T36: Henrik Stenson (Majesticks GC) — +1
- T36: Jinichiro Kozuma (Iron Heads GC) — +1
- T42: Cameron Tringale (HyFlyers GC) — +2
- T42: Andy Ogletree (HyFlyers GC) — +2
- T42: Yubin Jang (Iron Heads GC) — +2
- T42: Ben Campbell (RangeGoats GC) — +2
- T42: Caleb Surratt (Legion XIII) — +2
- T47: Branden Grace (Stinger GC) — +3
- T47: Sergio Garcia (Fireballs GC) — +3
- T47: Kevin Na (Iron Heads GC) — +3
- T47: Louis Oosthuizen (Stinger GC) — +3
- T51: Peter Uihlein (RangeGoats GC) — +4
- T51: Adrian Meronk (Cleeks Golf Club) — +4
- T51: Tom McKibbin (Legion XIII) — +4
- 54th: Danny Lee (Iron Heads GC) — +5