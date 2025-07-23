Bryson DeChambeau competed in the 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club last week. Following that, the LIV Golfer has shared his excitement for the upcoming Happy Gilmore 2 movie, highlighting his hilarious encounter with the movie actor Christopher McDonald.DeChambeau is coming off a fresh T10 with a total 9-under par after 72 holes of play at the last golf major of the 2025 season. Before joining the next LIV event, the Crushers GC Captain uploaded a series of pictures on social media, featuring himself and Shooter McGavin, a character played by McDonald, from Gilmore's universe.In Bryson DeChambeau's Instagram post, the first picture was him posing with Christopher McDonald, dressed up in McGavin's gear. The third snap showed the LIV Golfer getting hilariously choked out by the $4 million worth American actor (according to Celebrity Net Worth).In the caption, Bryson DeChambeau wrote:&quot;Getting choked out by Shooter McGavin wasn't on my 2025 bingo card.. Go to @Subway to get your own Happy Gilmore meal and watch the movie July 25th on @Netflix! #SubwayPartner.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNotably, the two-time major winner and the 70-year-old actor were spotted at Real Club Valderrama and Royal Portrush in the last few weeks. Bryson DeChambeau will next star in Happy Gilmore 2, which will be released on Netflix on July 25.When Bryson DeChambeau got hilariously robbed by Shooter McGavinThe images shared in the aforesaid post are the behind-the-scenes moments from a recent Subway commercial featuring DeChambeau and McGavin.The video starts with McDonald placing an order at the Subway counter before his sight moves on to a handful of special edition cups. Shooter throws a tantrum when he fails to spot his face on one of them (0:21), saying:&quot;What's in that anyway? Shame? Agony? Bunch of napkins?... I should be on those cups.&quot;But Bryson DeChambeau swings in to save the day. He calls McDonald to show the latter's face on the cup, adding:&quot;Hey, shooter, you are on these cups.&quot;However, the cups are given alongside special Happy Gilmore meals, and Shooter is not in for the offer at all. As Bryson keeps sipping on his drink, McGavin runs and snatches the cup away, leaving the golfer surprised and screaming hilariously:&quot;Hey Shooter McGavin stole my cup!&quot;Take a look at DeChambeau's acting stint in the full Subway commercial shared by Josh Carpenter on his official X (previously Twitter) profile:Happy Gilmore 2 comes out on Netflix on July 25, 2025. The film is headlined by none other than Gilmore, played by Adam Sandler. The classic sequel features golfers like DeChambeau, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and the legendary John Daly.The upcoming film also features popular wrestling personality Maxwell Jacob Friedman and NFL icon Travis Kelce.