Bryson DeChambeau shares hilarious picture with caddie to show ‘how much’ he ‘relies’ on him

Gregory Bodine has worked as Bryson DeChambeau’s caddie since 2023. In a recent Instagram picture, the LIV Golf star shared a hilarious picture showing how much he relies on Bodine on the course.

Ad

DeChambeau is gearing up to compete in the 153rd Open Championship, the final major tournament of the year. Ahead of the tournament, he shared a picture carousel on Instagram, showcasing moments from his practice rounds at Royal Portrush. The post was captioned,

“Last major of the year. Who’s ready? @theopen”

In one slide, DeChambeau and Bodine were captured in a hilarious moment. The latter lifted the former up in an unexpected bridal carry, and the two were seen smiling at the camera. He wrote in the caption,

Ad

Trending

"This photo demonstrates how much I rely on my caddie @gbo7 😅"

Still taken from Bryson DeChambeau's Instagram Story _ Image Source: Instagram/@brysondechambeau

Gregory Bodine then shared Bryson DeChambeau’s post on his story with a hilarious reply:

Ad

“Strong like Bull 😅”

Still taken from Gregory Bodine’s Instagram Story _ Image Source: Instagram/@gbo7

Before Bodine started working with DeChambeau, he was on six-time PGA Tour winner Tony Finau’s bag. The duo worked together for six years, from 2014 to 2020. During that period, Finau won his maiden PGA Tour title at the 2016 Puerto Rico Open and had multiple top-10 finishes.

Ad

When speaking on his relationship with Bryson DeChambeau, Bodine told Cascade Golfer that he has a “blast” whenever he’s with him on the course and the two have fun together. He also said that the LIV Golf star is a “very, very, very good person” at his core.

Bryson DeChambeau speaks on LIV Golf progress: “Moving in the right direction”

Bryson DeChambeau joined LIV Golf, the widely criticized PIF-funded league, in 2022. As a result, he was suspended from participating in PGA Tour events. Since then, he has been with the Saudi-backed league and is currently in his fourth season of being a LIV golfer.

Ad

During a press conference ahead of the Open Championship, the 31-year-old golfer briefly touched on how much progress LIV Golf has made since its establishment. He said (via ASAP Sports),

“Where do I think LIV is currently? It's moving in the right direction. We're commercializing. We've got some good partners aboard with us now. Is it taking longer than we would have thought? Yeah, but we're okay with that. I think Scott's okay with that, and H.E. is. I'm not going to speak for him, but I think he is, too. We'll see where it goes.”

DeChambeau said that he’s excited to see LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil and the new incoming PGA Tour commissioner Brian Rolapp do something good for the game of golf. He also added that there’s a lot of “positive movement” currently ongoing in the league.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More