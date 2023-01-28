Can a LIV Golf pro win the Dubai Desert Classic?

The Hero Dubai Desert Classic, which began on January 26 and runs through January 30, features the LIV Golf Pro as its main attraction. At Dubai's Emirates Golf Course, 12 LIV Golf Professionals are currently competing alongside PGA Tour athletes in the ongoing championship.

Despite the rain, the Dessert Classic is proceeding towards its final, which is set for Monday.

LIV golfers are having an impressive start to the game, with most players maintaining the lead. After the first round, Ian Poulter was leading the tournament with a one-shot deficit alongside another LIV player, Richard Bland.

Henrik Stenson finished the opening round in the T40 position with a core deficit of two. Patrick Reed, who was in the headlines at the tournament, finished in a three-way tie alongside Rory McIlroy and Louis De Jager at T4.

Another LIV golfer competing in the Dubai Dessert Classic is Hennie Du Plessis, who was paired with Bernd Wiesberger at T22.

Sam Horsfield finished in T22, while Abraham Ancer finished in T106 and is fighting to stay in the tournament.

Shaun Norris was at T59, Adrain Otaegui was at T13, Lee Westwood was at T59, and Pablo Larrazabal had a score of 73 on the opening day and was at 93.

Dubai Desert Classic odds

LIV golfers have outperformed favorites with respectable results. Abraham Ancer, who had the lowest score of 4000 among LIV golfers, was in first place with overall odds.

Rory McIlroy, who is currently ranked first in the world, leads the Dessert Classic odds tally with 325 points, while Patrick Reed and Ancer are tied in the power rankings

It is important to remember that during the Dubai Desert Classic, Reed and McIlroy got into a fight.

Patrick Reed reportedly threw a tee at Rory after the Irish golfer ignored him during a practice session. The battle only got worse as both sides discussed it in the media. Interestingly, Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed share the fourth position at the 2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

Here is the full list of odds for the Hero Dubai Desert Classic:

Abraham Ancer - 4000

Patrick Reed - 4000

Adrian Otaegui - 6000

Lee Westwood - 7000

Henrik Stenson - 8000

Bernd Wiesberger - 9000

Ian Poulter - 10000

Richard Bland - 10000

Pablo Larrazabal - 12500

Sam Horsfield - 8000

2023 Dubai Desert Classic leaderboard featuring the LIV golfers

T1: Richard Bland

T1: Ian Poulter

T4: Patrick Reed

T13: Adrian Otaegui

T22: Sam Horsfield

T22: Bernd Wiesberger

T22: Hennie Du Plessis

T40: Henrik Stenson

T59: Shaun Norris

T59: Lee Westwood

T73: Pablo Larrazábal

T106: Abraham Ancer

LIV Golfers are in the lead and trying their best to win the trophy. However, Thursday's rain caused a postponement of the game. The first round was completed on Friday as the overnight rain rendered the course unplayable.

The last two rounds were moved to consecutive days because the second round, which was supposed to be finished on Friday, has now been moved to Saturday. The final day of the tournament is Monday, January 30.

