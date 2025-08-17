  • home icon
  • "Can't stand Phony Phil Mickelson" - Fans react to the LIV Golfer's epic moment with Tiger Woods from 2002

By Pravashis Biswas
Modified Aug 17, 2025 17:50 GMT
Phil Mickelson (on the left) and Tiger Woods (on the right) / Source: Getty Images
The rivalry between Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods is still considered one of the legendary rivalries in golf.

Today, a clip of the 2002 Tour Championship resurfaced where Mickelson created a hilarious moment during Woods' tee off. Fans on social media have reacted to this now.

The video shows Woods warming up to take his shot at the tournament in East Lake. As the announcer was introducing the Cypress Native, mentioning his accolades, Phil Mickelson made a funny interruption after some time:

"All right, all right, we know"
also-read-trending Trending

Both of the golfers were spotted bursting out in laughter in that moment. NUCLR GOLF shared the clip on their X (previously Twitter) account from Skratch. Take a look at the whole clip on X here:

The lighthearted moment did not stop golf fans from chipping in with their views. Some of them were quite understanding and even found the situation funny.

However, a section of the fans ended up criticising and shading Phil Mickelson over his comment. Take a look at some of the comments below the X post by NUCLR GOLF:

"Can't stand Phony Phil, but I enjoyed this", a fan typed in below the post. V
"That was a great period of time to watch Golf.", another one wrote below.
"When Phil was relevant", someone else commented on Phil Mickelson.
"Life before we were divided with surgical precision.", a golf fan commented below.
"Young Phil was awesome!", an X-user commented under the clip.
"Need a Tiger and Phil YouTube collab.", someone claimed for a collab between the golfers.

Although they were rivals, Mickelson and Woods have shared some hilarious moments throughout their professional career.

When Phil Mickelson was left speechless by Tiger Woods during a Masters game

Back in 2001, Woods and Lefty were paired together for the Masters Tournament in Augusta National.

In the quest for the prestigious Green Jacket, Woods ended up outdriving Phil Mickelson with his 3-wood twice. Tiger Woods recalled the entire incident (quoted by Golf Monthly):

"Phil gets up there and just absolutely annihilates his driver, just a high cut right around the corner at 13. I'm thinking 'I've got to bring out this little hook 3-wood that I've been practicing,'... I outdrove him"
Shortly after that, Mickelson approached his rival and asked about the shot Tiger just made. Woods recalled:

"I'm walking, head down, when suddenly he kind of comes up next to me... then goes 'do you normally hit your 3-wood that far?'"

The legendary golfer had a short but brutal response to Lefty's question:

"No. I usually hit it a little bit further."

Although both of them had a fair share of rivalries, the duo always maintained mutual respect for one another. Woods and Mickelson also joined hands to raise funds for charity through the famous "The Match" series.

