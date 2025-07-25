  • home icon
  "Can't take the Florida out" - Jena Sims shares adorable Crew Koepka image as she enjoys a vacation in Italy

"Can't take the Florida out" - Jena Sims shares adorable Crew Koepka image as she enjoys a vacation in Italy

By Anurag Bhardwaj
Published Jul 25, 2025 13:51 GMT
PGA: Masters Tournament - Par 3 Contest - Source: Imagn
PGA: Masters Tournament - Par 3 Contest - Source: Imagn

In recent days, Jena Sims has shared several Instagram stories and posts from her current vacation to Tuscany, Italy. She has been travelling the nation with her son and fitness trainer, Olivia Figueroa, stopping at a variety of cafés and wineries. Sims has even shown what the streets of Italy look like and how gorgeous everything is. Recently, in one of her Instagram stories, the model showed Crew, who was trying to be tough.

On July 25, Sims posted this Instagram story of her one-year-old son, Crew, attempting to push his stroller. The crew was unable to push it properly, and Sims found it to be a hilarious moment, sharing it on Instagram. She even used a caption to tell fans that she'll never be able to take Florida away from this little guy. The caption for the story read,

"Can't take the Florida out of the boy."
Talking more about the story, here's a look at it:

Jena Sims showing Crew trying to be strong (Image Credit: Instagram @jenamsims)
Jena Sims showing Crew trying to be strong (Image Credit: Instagram @jenamsims)

The model shared the aforementioned story from the wine shop about which she provided some additional information. It is well known that Sims is a huge wine fan who frequently enjoys the beverage. Sims showed her interest in the wine once more by reposting an Instagram story of the shop's sign stating that it ships all around the world.

The model claimed in her caption that she had sent a large amount of wine to her house as a result of the shop's delivery reach. The caption reads:

"Guess how many I sent home lol."
Still taken from Sims&#039; Instagram story (Image Credit: Instagram @jenamsims)
Still taken from Sims' Instagram story (Image Credit: Instagram @jenamsims)

Jena Sims also shared a cute moment with her son, Crew, by reposting an Instagram story from Olivia Figueroa, her fitness trainer. In this story, Sims is walking ahead of Figueroa while holding Crew through the streets of Italy. Take a look at this, too:

Still taken from Sims&#039; Instagram story (Image Credit: Instagram @jenamsims)
Still taken from Sims' Instagram story (Image Credit: Instagram @jenamsims)

Aside from these details, Jena Sims recently revealed her café date with her fitness trainer, Olivia Figueroa.

Jena Sims shows off her green Gucci top during a cafe visit

PGA: Masters Tournament - First Round - Source: Imagn
PGA: Masters Tournament - First Round - Source: Imagn

On July 24, Jena Sims posted several stories about her visit to Casa Masi Cafe. She was with Olivia Figueroa, with whom she had been having a great time throughout the trip. Figueroa, a certified fitness trainer and model, has assisted Sims with a variety of training.

In one of the stories, Sims shared the POV of Figueroa with a caption that read,

"POV: you're @livfigueroa"

Talking about that story, here's a look at it:

Still taken from Jena Sims&#039; Instagram story (Image Credit: Instagram @jenamsims)
Still taken from Jena Sims' Instagram story (Image Credit: Instagram @jenamsims)

Sims is wearing a Gucci GG Stretch Zip Jacquard Top, which retails for roughly $1200 on Gucci's website.

Anurag Bhardwaj

Anurag Bhardwaj

Twitter icon

Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.

A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor.

