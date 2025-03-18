"Can't wait" - Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and other golfers featuring in new Happy Gilmore 2 trailer has fans excited

Happy Gilmore 2 has just got a new trailer today and Netflix has posted it on X. The new trailer features popular names in golf like Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau and more. Fans have now expressed their thoughts about the new trailer on X (previously Twitter).

The official sequel to the Adam Sandler-classic has been in the works for some time. Netflix's golf documentary Full Swing season 3 also featured a part that showed fans the filming of this movie. Sandler is returning as the titular character and pro golfer in this upcoming movie, Happy Gilmore 2. Netflix shared the new trailer on their official X account on March 18, Tuesday:

The trailer starts with a cut to 30 years later, where Gilmore is coming back to professional golf. Sandler's character watches his bust placed alongside that of golfing greats like Tiger Woods, Arnold Palmer, and Jack Nicklaus. As the camera pans out, the next few scenes give up a look at popular golfers out there.

Happy Gilmore 2 features the two-time Players Championship winner Rory McIlroy, the World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, and the two-time U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau. The trailer shows the three swinging their clubs and teeing off. The next shot includes golf legend John Daly giving Gilmore some motivation.

This great golf lineup in Happy Gilmore 2 has definitely worked its magic for the admirers of the sport. Fans have now responded, placing their bets in the comment section below.

"Maybe the most anticipated movie of my life. Can’t wait!"

"Wow, they really did it! I didn't think I'd ever see a sequel. Childhood memories just came alive!"

"I look forward to watching for the nostalgia," a third fan wrote.

Here are more reactions.

"Excited for Happy Gilmore 2," one replied.

"Biggest release of 2025. Let's go!" another said.

"Adam is someone we can all relate with and love," yet anothet tweeted.

The 1996 original's sequel is scheduled to come out on July 25, 2025 only on Netflix.

Happy Gilmore 2 cast and crew explored

Gilmore 2 features the original actors like Adam Sandler, Julie Bowen, and Christopher McDonald. Beside them, this movie will feature the popular Hollywood actor Ben Stiller.

Happy Gilmore 2 will have Puerto Rican rapper Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, or Bad Bunny as Sandler's caddy. The movie is set to have a cameo or a small part from popular rapper Eminem as well. The cast includes popular NFL figure Travis Kelce as well. Beside them, Margaret Qualley, Lee Trevino, Dennis Dugan, Ethan Cutcosky, Connor Sherry, Kym Whitley, Nick Swardson, Allen Covert and Benny Safdie are on board. Tim Herlihy has co-written the film's story along with Sandler.

Ruper Gregson Williams has done the music for this 2025 Netflix movie. Directed by Kyle Newacheck, Gilmore 2 has a stellar cast of golfers. Beside Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau, the film might feature other golfers like Will Zalatoris, Rickie Fowler, Brooks Koepka, Keegan Bradley, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa, and Justin Thomas as well.

