Can Tiger Woods win the 2023 Hero World Challenge in the final round? Position and odds explored

Tiger Woods sits tied for 16th after playing a round of 71 on Saturday (2 December) at the 2023 Hero World Challenge. He settled for an even-par score in a tie with defending champion Viktor Hovland. Woods will enter the final round of the tournament 16 strokes behind leader Scottie Scheffler.

The tournament features a stellar field of 20 top golfers in the world, including current world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, 2023 Open Championship winner Brian Harman, and Ryder Cup golfers Matt Fitzpatrick and Justin Thomas, who will give tough competition to Woods.

According to BetMGM, Woods' odds of winning the tournament are 66-1. The outlet's favorite bet for the week is Scheffler, with odds of -400. After having a rusty start to his game, Woods pleasantly surprised his fans in the next two rounds. He started the game on Thursday with a birdie on the third hole before adding a bogey on the fourth.

In the first round of the tournament, Woods showed his skill with four birdies. However, he also encountered difficulties with two bogeys on the front nine and three on the back. His double bogey on the par-5 15th hole affected his game, and he scored three over par 75 in the first round.

On Friday, he got off to a smooth start with two consecutive birdies on the first two holes. He made two more birdies on the sixth and seventh holes. With another birdie on the 17th and three bogeys, Woods managed to score 70 in the second round.

Woods had a shaky start to his game on Saturday as well, with two bogeys on the first two holes. However, he also made five birdies to register a score of one-under 71.

When will Tiger Woods tee off on Sunday at the 2023 Hero World Challenge?

Tiger Woods will tee off for the final round of the 2023 Hero World Challenge on Sunday, December 3, at 11:08 a.m. ET. He will pair up with Sam Burns.

Will Zalatoris will take the first shot of the day with Wyndham Clark at 10:46 a.m. ET, followed by Viktor Hovland and Rickie Fowler, who will tee off at 10:57 a.m. ET. Max Homa and Keegan Bradley will be together, and Brian Harman will pair up with Cameron Young. The tournament leader, Scottie Scheffler, will tee off at 12:25 p.m. ET with Matt Fitzpatrick.

Here are the tee times of the fourth round of the 2023 Hero World Challenge (all-time in ET):

10:46 a.m. – Wyndham Clark, Will Zalatoris

10:57 a.m. – Viktor Hovland, Rickie Fowler

11:08 a.m. – Sam Burns, Tiger Woods

11:19 a.m. – Max Homa, Keegan Bradley

11:30 a.m. – Justin Rose, Lucas Glover

11:41 a.m. – Brian Harman, Cameron Young

11:52 a.m. – Jordan Spieth, Sepp Straka

12:03 p.m. – Tony Finau, Collin Morikawa

12:14 p.m. – Justin Thomas, Jason Day

12:25 p.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick