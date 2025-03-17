Charley Hull dons all black in preparation for harsh weather as she goes out golfing with a pro

LPGA Tour star Charley Hull recently hit the greens for some practice rounds. In the video she shared on Instagram, Hull can be seen wearing an all-black outfit while she played a game of golf with 37-year-old professional golfer Ryan Evans.

Hull’s interest in golf dates as far back as 1998, when she was just two years old. She started playing golf with her father at Kettering Golf Club and soon graduated to playing in amateur tournaments. The English golfer turned pro in 2013 and now plays on the LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour. She emerged victorious at the CME Group Tour Championship in 2016 and the Volunteers of America Classic in 2022.

Charley Hull recently paid a visit to Sunningdale Golf Course, where she teed off with Ryan Evans, who is a Clutch Pro Tour Player. Evans posted a video of Hull as she took a swing. In the video, Hull can be seen sporting warm clothes including a black sweater and trousers paired with a headcover and white sneakers. Hull then reposted the video on her Instagram story.

Still taken from Charley Hull's Instagram story_Image source: Instagram/@charley.hull

This isn’t the first time Hull has visited Sunningdale Golf Course. The 28-year-old LPGA Tour star visited the prestigious English course last week as well, when she participated in the Sunningdale Foursomes.

The Sunningdale Foursomes is an annual event that features amateurs and professionals, ladies and gentlemen alike. It is usually played in an alternate shot format and golfers can play in any pairing combination they choose.

Hull teed off in the event alongside English LPGA Tour star Georgia Hall, and the two made it past the third round. However, they were knocked out of the competition in the fourth round, falling short against Tom Shadbolt and Ben Evans.

“Today I’ve made a decision to stop smoking”: Charley Hull makes bet with Ryan Evans

Charley Hull and Ryan Evans made their outing to the greens a little more exciting by making a bet. Hull posted a video where she handed a pack of cigarettes to Evans, saying that she had decided to stop smoking for the next two months.

“Alright, today I’ve made a decision to stop smoking. I'm gonna give them [cigarettes] to Ryan now yeah and I’m going to do a 10 grand bet with you… if I pick up a cigarette in the next two months, I’ll give you ten grand and I’m shaking on that, deal?” Hull said.

Evans and Hull shook hands to seal the bet, and Evans said he was going to throw the pack of cigarettes away.

In 2024, Charley Hull went viral for smoking a cigarette during the U.S. Women’s Open. She is generally known to often light a cigarette while competing in tournaments.

