Charley Hull enjoys "steak" as she looks to lift the curse at the 2025 Black Desert Championship

Charley Hull is all set to tee off in the opening round of 2025 Black Desert Championship today. The LPGA Tour professional has not yet scored a victory this season. Before she attempts to lift the curse at the Black Desert Championship, Hull was spotted enjoying steak.

Hull's best result this year came at the HSBC Women’s World Championship, where she ended up at T4. Notably, Hull has not won on the LPGA Tour since her victory at the Volunteers of America Classic in 2022. Till now, Charley Hull has gone through multiple near misses that includes playoff losses and runner-up finishes.

On Thursday, Hull shared a story showing her 744k followers on Instagram a glimpse of her visit to the Black Desert Resort. Take a look at her story here:

"@blackdesertresort @blackdesertchampionship Steak 🥩🤩"

Screenshot from Hull's Instagram story/IG:charley.hull

Charley Hull's restaurant session was long after she had her common "morning routine". Apart from being an avid golfer, the British professional has immense commitment towards looking after her fitness. She often loves to share sneak peeks from her running sessions, but mostly, Hull likes to flaunt her workout regime as well.

Before she shared story from the resort, Charley Hull shared her Wednesday routine. Take a look at her story here:

"Wednesday ✅️ 5km ✅️ 26:14 ... 4 rounds ✅️ 500m row 2.10 or quicker pace 10 burpee box jump over 10 double db thrusters 2 x 8-10kgs 10 press ups ... Emom 10 mins alternating between 5 double db devil press 2 x 10kg 20 American kettlebell swings 14kg ... 3 rounds ✅️ 10 hanging knee raises 20 med ball butterfly sit ups..."

Screenshot from Hull's Instagram story/IG: @charley.hull

Hull is scheduled to tee off at the 2025 Black Desert Championship around 1.21 pm EST with Ayaka Furue and Ruoning Yin.

Charley Hull talks about how to be successful at Black Desert Championship

Charley Hull recently sat down for a pre-match conference with reporters before she tees off at the LPGA Tour event. In her session, the British professional golfer was asked about her take on achieving success at the Black Desert Golf Course in Utah.

According to her statement, Charley Hull said (around 01:24):

"You have to be very accurate obviously because a lot the lava around it but um I think you got putt well as well. I think you know the scores could be quite low if the wind stays down. It was really windy here on the first evening on Monday evening."

Hull also admitted the windy weather of Utah as she added:

"I was meant to go out and play but it was just so windy and so I didn't bother but today wasn't too badly bad too much wind. But yeah it was really... it's a good golf course and good challenge on some of the holes you know you just got to really trust your lines."

This is the inaugural edition of the Black Desert Championship on the LPGA Tour. Golfers will be competing from May 1 to 4 to gain 500 CME points and a shot at the $3 million prize purse.

