Charley Hull joins hands with $40M-worth LIV Golfer for a charity

Charley Hull joined a bunch of golfers, including LIV golfer Lee Westwood, to raise funds for a charity organization. In the video posted on the organization's Instagram page, a bunch of familiar personalities were seen spreading the word about The Big Golf Race.

Several English golfers and personalities have come together to raise funds for research into prostate cancer to save lives with early diagnosis. The initiative was started by the charity organization, Prostate Cancer UK, which primarily raises funds to serve the purpose of saving the lives of men who deal with the disease.

The video involved a challenge to play over 72 holes on the course throughout June, which will help contribute to the purpose. English cricketer Harry Brook and Scottish golfer Gemma Dryburgh, among others, were featured in the post captioned:

"Golfing heroes @Westwood_Lee, @Charley.Hull, @DanGrieveGolf, @MattWallaceGolf plus many more familiar faces are calling on you to get involved in #TheBigGolfRace 🫵"

"⛳ Challenge yourself to 72 or more holes in a day this June and go the distance to help save men's lives."

The $40M worth (via Celebrity Net Worth) Lee Westwood of Majesticks GC is set to compete at the LIV Golf Mexico City starting April 25 at Chapultepec Golf Club. Meanwhile, the LPGA star, Charley Hull, is teeing it up at the Chevron Championship, underway in Texas.

Matt Wallace, on the other hand, played at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished in the T12 spot on the leaderboard.

Charley Hull's performance this year and her odds at the Chevron Championship

The English golfer has competed at four LPGA events so far this year. She failed to make it to the Round of 16 at the T-Mobile Match Play earlier this month. She had a steady start at the tournament with a win over Alexa Pano on the first day and a tie with Ashleigh Buhai in round two. However, she lost to Esther Henseleit in the third round and got eliminated from the Match Play.

Charley Hull at the T-Mobile Match Play Presented By MGM Rewards 2025 - Source: Getty

At the Ford Championship, Charley Hull finished in a tie for the 11th spot with Y.H. Zhang. She had a decent finish at the HSBC Women's Championship too, as she was in T4 with two others after the final round. At the Cognizant Founders Cup, she was tied in the 19th spot by the end of the event.

This week, Hull will enter the first LPGA major with the winning odds of +2000. Her best finish at the Chevron Championship was in 2016 in the T2 with I.G. Chun. Lydia Ko went on to win the major event that year.

