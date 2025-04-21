Charley Hull takes a day off from her rigorous gym training

Charley Hull has gained success on both the LPGA and Ladies European Tour. Apart from being a professional golfer, the British athlete has gained fans on social media. Her bold presence and fitness routine has made her stand out.

Ad

Hull is one of the most popular figures from the golf community on social media. Mostly, the British golfer shares her life on Instagram, where Charley Hull currently holds around 743k followers. On Monday (April 21), Hull shared a new story with her fans there.

Unlike her usual cardio or 5k runs stories, this one showed Hull declaring a break from her morning fitness regime. While posing in her New Balance sweatshirt, Charley Hull wrote in the caption:

Ad

Trending

"Day off gym this morning b4 (before) my flight. Feel so deflated on a recovery day. Genuinely can wait to head into the gym when I land to do some upper and a flush."

Screenshot from Hull's Instagram story/IG: @charley.hull

This comes a day after Hull's participation in the Hyrox Corby Simulation event held on Saturday (April 19). The LPGA Tour professional won the Mixed Team Doubles with fellow athlete Jak Lees. Jak and Charley Hull came out as the winners with a record time of 1 minutes and 4 seconds track time.

Ad

Apart from participating in the Hyrox sim event, Hull is not backing away from competing on the Tour. She recently committed to play in the upcoming Mexico Riviera Maya Open. The tournament will be played from May 22 to 25 at Mayakoba. On April 18, Charley Hull confirmed her participation via a post on her Instagram:

"I'm excited to be heading to Mexico next month to play in the @rivieramayaopen at the stunning El Camaleón Golf Course @golfmayakoba 🔥 I can't wait to experience this iconic destination @mayakoba on the heart of Mexico's Riviera Maya😍 It's going to be a great week! ✨️"

Ad

Ad

After eight years, LPGA is finally coming back to Mexico. Hull will play in Mayakoba alongside some of the most popular names on the LPGA Tour.

Charley Hull shares excitement for Riviera Maya Open

The El Camaleón golf course is one of the most privileged grounds in the sport. This venue has been home to tournaments from PGA Tour, LPGA Tour, LACC, AJGA and LIV. For Hull, this is a challenging course to conquer.

Ad

While talking about the upcoming tournament, Charley Hull said (as quoted by Golf Wire):

"I always prefer a course that challenges me with longer, more difficult holes, so I'm especially excited to test my skill at El Camaleón.

"With this year's record-breaking tournament schedule for the LPGA Tour, I'm looking forward to the opportunity to play in the Riviera Maya Open as one of the key events this season."

Hull will be a part of the 144-player field, competing for the winner's paycheck of $2.5 million. Till now, Hull's best performance on the 2025 LPGA Tour came at the HSBC Women’s World Championship. The 29-year-old ended up tying for the 4th spot on the tournament leaderboard.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More