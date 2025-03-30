Charley Hull pens emotional note for her 'mum' ahead of tough challenge in Round 4 of the Ford Championship

Mother's Day is being celebrated in the UK on Sunday (March 30) and Charley Hull penned an emotional note for her "mum" on the occasion. The Briton shared two pictures to celebrate her mother.
Hull took to her Instagram stories on Sunday to post an old picture of her mother, Basienka Hull. The ace golfer wrote:
"Happy Mother's Day mum I love you."
Hull also shared a picture with her mother from her childhood with several hearts. The duo could be seen having fun at a swimming pool.
On the competitive front, Sunday will be significant day for Charley Hull as she will take on a loaded field in the final round of the Ford Championship. She has displayed solid performances throughout the tournament.
At the time of writing, the 29-year-old is placed second in the ongoing Round 4 with a total score of 16-under. She is two strokes behind leader Lilia Vu.
Exploring Charley Hull's performance at the Ford Championship this week
Charley Hull has put up spectacular performances this week at the Ford Championship in Arizona.
She posted a staggering nine birdies in her opening round on Thursday to finish the day with 9-under 63. Hull continued the great run in Round 2 as well where she carded four birdies and one bogey to finish the round with a score of 69. In Round 3 on Saturday, she recorded six birdies and two bogeys to put up a score of 68.
After finishing her third round, Hull said via the BBC:
"It is what it is and it ain't what it ain't, but nice to finish with a birdie."
Charley Hull will tee off with Lilia Vu at 1:40 pm local time on Sunday. Here are the full tee times and pairings of the final round of the Ford Championship on Sunday:
- 7:40 AM - Emily Kristine Pedersen, Julia Lopez Ramirez
- 7:50 AM - Paula Reto, In Gee Chun
- 8:00 AM - Azahara Munoz, Sarah Kemp
- 8:10 AM - Jenny Shin, Hira Naveed
- 8:20 AM - Jasmine Suwannapura, Madison Young
- 8:30 AM - Moriya Jutanugarn, Dani Holmqvist
- 8:40 AM - Ruoning Yin, Amy Yang
- 8:50 AM - Leona Maguire, Bailey Tardy
- 9:00 AM - Pajaree Anannarukarn, Lauren Hartlange
- 9:10 AM - Dewi Weber, Mary Liu
- 9:20 AM - Savannah Grewal, Frida Kinhult
- 9:30 AM - Alexa Pano, Minami Katsu
- 9:40 AM - Elizabeth Szokol, Carlonta Ciganda
- 9:50 AM - Brooke M. Henderson, Esther Henseleit
- 10:00 AM - Lauren Coughlin, Hannah Green
- 10:10 AM - Lexi Thompson, Celine Boutier
- 10:20 AM - Akie Iwai, Sei Young Kim
- 10:30 AM - Peiyun Chien, Auston Kim
- 10:40 AM - Kate Smith-Stroh, Nataliya Guseva
- 10:50 AM - Gigi Stoll, Hye-Jin Choi
- 11:00 AM - Weiwei Zhang, Ingrid Lindblad
- 11:10 AM - Yu Liu, Ashleigh Buhai
- 11:20 AM - A Lim Kim, Nasa Hataoka
- 11:30 AM - Yuri Yoshida, Jennifer Kupcho
- 11:40 AM - Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Chisato Iwai
- 11:50 AM - Nelly Korda, Patty Tavatanakit
- 12:00 PM - Amanda Doherty, Ina Yoon
- 12:10 PM - Cassie Porter, Sarah Schmelzel
- 12:20 PM - Mi Hyang Lee, Stephanie Kyriacou
- 12:30 PM - Angel Yin, Somi Lee
- 12:40 PM - Lydia Ko, Saki Baba
- 12:50 PM - Lindy Duncan, Gaby Lopez
- 1:00 PM - Jeeno Thitikul, Yealimi Noh
- 1:10 PM - Hyo Joo Kim, Allisen Corpuz
- 1:20 PM - Yahui Zhang, Haeran Ryu
- 1:30 PM - Ayaka Furue, Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- 1:40 PM - Lilia Vu, Charley Hull