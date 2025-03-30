Charley Hull pens emotional note for her 'mum' ahead of tough challenge in Round 4 of the Ford Championship

Mother's Day is being celebrated in the UK on Sunday (March 30) and Charley Hull penned an emotional note for her "mum" on the occasion. The Briton shared two pictures to celebrate her mother.

Ad

Hull took to her Instagram stories on Sunday to post an old picture of her mother, Basienka Hull. The ace golfer wrote:

"Happy Mother's Day mum I love you."

Image via @charley.hull

Hull also shared a picture with her mother from her childhood with several hearts. The duo could be seen having fun at a swimming pool.

Ad

Trending

Image via Charley Hull on Instagram

On the competitive front, Sunday will be significant day for Charley Hull as she will take on a loaded field in the final round of the Ford Championship. She has displayed solid performances throughout the tournament.

Ad

At the time of writing, the 29-year-old is placed second in the ongoing Round 4 with a total score of 16-under. She is two strokes behind leader Lilia Vu.

Exploring Charley Hull's performance at the Ford Championship this week

Charley Hull at the Ford Championship 2025 - Round Three (Source: Getty)

Charley Hull has put up spectacular performances this week at the Ford Championship in Arizona.

Ad

She posted a staggering nine birdies in her opening round on Thursday to finish the day with 9-under 63. Hull continued the great run in Round 2 as well where she carded four birdies and one bogey to finish the round with a score of 69. In Round 3 on Saturday, she recorded six birdies and two bogeys to put up a score of 68.

After finishing her third round, Hull said via the BBC:

"It is what it is and it ain't what it ain't, but nice to finish with a birdie."

Ad

Charley Hull will tee off with Lilia Vu at 1:40 pm local time on Sunday. Here are the full tee times and pairings of the final round of the Ford Championship on Sunday:

7:40 AM - Emily Kristine Pedersen, Julia Lopez Ramirez

7:50 AM - Paula Reto, In Gee Chun

8:00 AM - Azahara Munoz, Sarah Kemp

8:10 AM - Jenny Shin, Hira Naveed

8:20 AM - Jasmine Suwannapura, Madison Young

8:30 AM - Moriya Jutanugarn, Dani Holmqvist

8:40 AM - Ruoning Yin, Amy Yang

8:50 AM - Leona Maguire, Bailey Tardy

9:00 AM - Pajaree Anannarukarn, Lauren Hartlange

9:10 AM - Dewi Weber, Mary Liu

9:20 AM - Savannah Grewal, Frida Kinhult

9:30 AM - Alexa Pano, Minami Katsu

9:40 AM - Elizabeth Szokol, Carlonta Ciganda

9:50 AM - Brooke M. Henderson, Esther Henseleit

10:00 AM - Lauren Coughlin, Hannah Green

10:10 AM - Lexi Thompson, Celine Boutier

10:20 AM - Akie Iwai, Sei Young Kim

10:30 AM - Peiyun Chien, Auston Kim

10:40 AM - Kate Smith-Stroh, Nataliya Guseva

10:50 AM - Gigi Stoll, Hye-Jin Choi

11:00 AM - Weiwei Zhang, Ingrid Lindblad

11:10 AM - Yu Liu, Ashleigh Buhai

11:20 AM - A Lim Kim, Nasa Hataoka

11:30 AM - Yuri Yoshida, Jennifer Kupcho

11:40 AM - Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Chisato Iwai

11:50 AM - Nelly Korda, Patty Tavatanakit

12:00 PM - Amanda Doherty, Ina Yoon

12:10 PM - Cassie Porter, Sarah Schmelzel

12:20 PM - Mi Hyang Lee, Stephanie Kyriacou

12:30 PM - Angel Yin, Somi Lee

12:40 PM - Lydia Ko, Saki Baba

12:50 PM - Lindy Duncan, Gaby Lopez

1:00 PM - Jeeno Thitikul, Yealimi Noh

1:10 PM - Hyo Joo Kim, Allisen Corpuz

1:20 PM - Yahui Zhang, Haeran Ryu

1:30 PM - Ayaka Furue, Nanna Koerstz Madsen

1:40 PM - Lilia Vu, Charley Hull

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback