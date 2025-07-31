  • home icon
Charley Hull picks a late boxing legend as her first sporting hero

By Pravashis Biswas
Published Jul 31, 2025 15:34 GMT
HSBC Women
Charley Hull during HSBC Women's World Championship 2025 - Previews - Source: Getty

Charley Hull just finished playing in the first round of the 2025 AIG Women's Open at Royal Porthcawl Golf Course. The LPGA Tour pro also recently faced the media and talked about her favourite sporting hero.

Sky Sports Golf interviewed the professional golfer from England just before she teed off today (July 31) at the British Women's Open. Hull was talking about her firsts and some of her favourite golfing memories till now.

In the clip, Charley Hull was asked about her favourite athlete while growing up. While replying to this, the golfer revealed the name of Muhammad Ali, a legendary former figure in professional boxing.

Widely considered as one of the all-time greats, Ali bagged 56 wins and five losses, and 37 of his victories came by knockout. Hull said [0:25 onwards]:

"My first sporting hero would be Muhammad Ali."

Take a look at the full video of Charley Hull's favourite choices via the X post by Sky Sports Golf:

Hull is a professional golfer on the LPGA Tour, but she is an avid fan of combat sports. At some point, she was even married to MMA pro Ozzie Smith, but the couple divorced in 2021.

Earlier, Charley Hull was spotted in the gallery attending the boxing match between MMA veteran Francis Ngannou and former World Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury.

The golfer's natural talent of boxing was recently showcased in a video released by the AIG Women's Open. Hull was gifted full-on blue boxing gear by Tokyo Olympic Gold Medalist Kellie Anne Harrington.

The boxer also taught her to shadow-box on the course, and the golfer from Kettering was visibly excited. Looking at the outfit, Hull said:

"Oh yeah, these bad boys. Should I put them on now? I can't [shadow box]."
Screenshot from AIG Women&#039;s Open&#039;s video on Hull and Price
Screenshot from AIG Women's Open's video on Hull and Price

The duo had a nice session during the interaction. Hull was spotted standing on the golf course and laughing at the whole thing.

When Charley Hull got complimented by a World Boxing Champion

Charley Hull recently met a Welsh boxing icon at Royal Porthcawl Golf Course, Wales. The professional golfer from Kettering was handed over some boxing gloves by Lauren Price, the popular unified Welterweight Boxing Champion.

While talking about Hull, Lauren couldn't help but compliment the golfer. As quoted by AIG Women's Open official website, the boxer said:

"I’ve followed Charley for a few years now and we both went to the Paris Olympics, but it was great to finally meet her in person. She’s a character! We had a great day together and I look forward to supporting her in the summer."

Hull and Price, who are superstars of their own worlds, shared some tips and tricks of their sports among themselves. After having her stamina tested through punches, Hull also showed Price how to hit a golf ball.

Pravashis Biswas

Pravashis Biswas

Twitter icon

Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.

With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.

A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda.

bell-icon Manage notifications