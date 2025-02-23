Charley Hull reveals high expectations as LPGA keeps chasing new Commissioner

Charley Hull has some high expectations from whoever the new LPGA Commissioner would be. Mollie Marcoux Samaan stepped down from the role in December 2024.

Ad

As the LPGA searches for their new Commissioner, Hull has stated what her expectations from the new in-charge would be. In an interview with Golf Magic, the ace golfer stated that LPGA needs someone with a "strong mind" and knowledge.

"I don't like to get too involved with the Tour politics but I think we need someone who has a strong mind and is very knowledgeable," she said.

Ad

Trending

However, Hull added that it was indeed a "tough act to follow".

"I do think the LPGA is improving all the time. We have been lucky to have some really good LPGA Commissioners in the past so it will be a tough act to follow," she added.

Mollie Marcoux Samaan had been the LPGA Tour Commissioner from 2021 to 2024. She had been the second female Commissioner after Carolyn Bivens. The latter had held the position from 2005 to 2009.

Ad

Currently, Liz Moore has taken up the interim position but has confirmed she is not looking to hold the role on a permanent basis. The LPGA has even hired search firm to help the lookout for their new Commissioner.

The Tour has shown growth in leaps and bounds over the years. The golfers would want the progress to continue under the new leadership. Hull talked about it saying:

"The women's game has improved so much in the past 10 years. The standard out on Tour is very high, and hugely competitive,"

Ad

Charley Hull was last seen at the PIF Saudi Ladies International where she placed T8. Earlier, in the Founders Cup she had ranked T19.

Will Charley Hull play at the HSBC Women's World Championship?

Charley Hull (Source: Getty)

Charley Hull will play at the HSBC Women's World Championship next week. The event is set to take place from February 27th to March 2nd at the Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore.

Ad

The 28-year-old had given the ongoing Honda LPGA Thailand Open a miss. But she will be back in action in Singapore next week. Hull will face a steep line-up of competitors including Lydia Ko, Ruoning Yin, Lilia Vu, Jeeno Thitikul, Minjee Lee and Angel Yin among others.

Defending champion Hannah Green will returning to the field to retain her title. World no. 1 Nelly Korda will not be taking part in the tournament.

The HSBC Women's World Championship will be broadcast live on NBC. Fans can even buy tickets from the tournament's official website. The single day tickets are starting from $28. The event is also offering seasonal weekend or seasonal four-day passes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback