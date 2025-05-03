Charley Hull rocks black skirt with yellow top to tee up for R3 of the Black Desert Championship 2025

English professional golfer Charley Hull is attempting to secure her third LPGA Tour title at the 2025 Black Desert Championship. She was spotted donning a black and yellow outfit on the third day of the tournament.

Hull won the 2016 CME Group Tour Championship and the 2022 Volunteers of America. She has also excelled in the Ladies European Tour, where she has claimed four titles. She won the the prestigious Lalla Meryem Cup in 2014 and the Aramco Team Series in both New York (2021) and Riyadh (2024).

On moving day at the Black Desert Championship, Charley Hull shared a post on Instagram where she was captured taking a shot on the greens at the scenic Black Desert Golf Course. In the video, she could be seen donning a yellow shirt paired with a black golf skirt. She also wore a black hat and white sneakers.

Here’s a look at Hull's Instagram post:

Still taken from Charley Hull's Instagram (Image Source: Instagram/@charley.hull)

On day one, the Kettering-born golfer made even par on her opening hole. She followed it up with a birdie on the second and a bogey on the sixth. She carded 70 at the end of her round after shooting three more bogeys, three birdies, and an eagle.

On day two at the Black Desert Championship, Hull fought hard to make the cut line. She went bogey-free on the back nine and shot three straight bogeys on the front nine. After making a total of five birdies, she carded 70 and finished with four-under, safe from the cut.

Charley Hull’s scorecards from The Black Desert Championship Rounds 1 & 2

Here’s a look at Charley Hull's scorecards from the first two rounds of the Black Desert Championship (via LPGA):

Round 1

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 3

Hole 3 (par 3) - 3

Hole 4 (par 4) - 4

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 5

Hole 7 (par 5) - 4

Hole 8 (par 3) - 3

Hole 9 (par 5) - 3

Hole 10 (par 4) - 3

Hole 11 (par 4) - 5

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 5) - 6

Hole 14 (par 4) - 3

Hole 15 (par 3) - 4

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 5) - 5

Round 2

Hole 1 (par 4) - 5

Hole 2 (par 4) - 5

Hole 3 (par 3) - 4

Hole 4 (par 4) - 4

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 5) - 4

Hole 8 (par 3) - 3

Hole 9 (par 5) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 5) - 4

Hole 14 (par 4) - 3

Hole 15 (par 3) - 3

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 5) - 4

