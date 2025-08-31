Charley Hull rocks black top as she enjoys 'dinner with her love'

Charley Hull gave fans a look into her personal life on Sunday, sharing a photo before her dinner outing with her partner. The English golfer has been more open about her relationship this year, though she continues to keep her boyfriend’s identity private.

In her latest Instagram story, Hull posted a picture, writing:

“Dinner with my ❤️”

A screenshot from Charley Hull's Instagram story (via @charley.hull)

She wore a cropped black Balmain Paris T-shirt with light-wash flared jeans, pastel blue sneakers, a pink quilted crossbody bag, and a gold watch.

Hull has previously spoken about her boyfriend’s support in her career. Earlier this year at the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore, she admitted he keeps her motivated on the course:

“It was good. I quite enjoyed it. It was really fun out there. My boyfriend said to me, try to be inside like the top 5 by the first day to make him happy. I was just trying to like climb that leaderboard all the way around."

The 29-year-old’s dating life has often been in the headlines. She was married to MMA fighter Ozzie Smith before their 2019 split and was later linked to footballer Lee Tomlin. In 2023, The Sun reported she was dating Geordie Shore star Gary “Gaz” Beadle, though the pair eventually went their separate ways. Hull now appears to have moved on happily, keeping her new relationship mostly under wraps while offering only small glimpses through social media.

Charley Hull confirms comeback at Aramco Houston Championship

Charley Hull has been out of action since the AIG Women’s Open, where she delivered her best result of the season with a runner-up finish at 9-under and earned $772,391.

She later withdrew from the FM Championship at TPC Boston after an ankle ligament injury forced her to take time off. Currently sitting at no. 11 in the Rolex Ranking, Hull had suffered the setback during the PIF Championship in London, when she tripped in a parking lot and heard a “pop” in her ankle.

After weeks of recovery, Hull has now confirmed her return. The two-time LPGA winner reshared an update from the PIF Global Series announcing that she will tee up at the Aramco Houston Championship, scheduled from September 5th to 7th. The series also dedicated a post to her appearance, writing:

"It’s official: Charley Hull is coming to Houston! See her live at the Aramco Houston Championship, September 5–7. 🎟Tickets available via the link in our bio!"

Hull herself has shown signs of preparation, posting a practice update on August 30 with a simple caption that read:

“Grind.”

This year, Hull has yet to secure a win but has recorded two top-10 finishes in 12 starts. Along with her runner-up at the AIG Women’s Open, she placed T12 at both the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (+5) and the U.S. Women’s Open (-1), earning $170,561 and $229,198, respectively. Her major campaign also included setbacks, as she withdrew from The Amundi Evian Championship and missed the cut at The Chevron Championship (+4).

About the author Sonali Verma Know More