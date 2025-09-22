Charley Hull shares an adorable picture with her ‘boys’

By Pravashis Biswas
Modified Sep 22, 2025 15:38 GMT
Kroger Queen City Championship Presented By P&G 2025 - Round Three - Source: Getty
Charley Hull in Kroger Queen City Championship Presented By P&G 2025 - Round Three - Source: Getty

A week ago, Charley Hull celebrated her first win of the season by clinching the 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship. Today, the golfer from Kettering was spotted enjoying her time away from the golf courses.

On one of her Instagram stories uploaded today, Hull has shared a heartwarming picture. In the selfie she clicked, the professional golfer could be seen relaxing on the sofa. Beside her, two of Hull's nephews could be spotted posing for the picture. In the caption of the photo, Charley Hull wrote:

"My boys ❤️💙"

Take a look at the story Hull shared with her 817k Instagram followers:

Screenshot from Hull's Instagram story / IG: @charley.hull
Screenshot from Hull's Instagram story / IG: @charley.hull

Despite her busy routine as an LPGA Tour pro, Charley Hull has often took some time out for her family and friends. In March 2025, Hull recorded a T4 in the HSBC Women's World Championship. However, she missed out on the next LPGA Tour event in China to attend one of her nephews' weddings.

Apart from that, Charley Hull loves to spend time with the younger members of her family. The English golfer's Instagram profile is full of pictures of her dad, or her nephews like Ralph and Dylan. In her past Instagram posts, Hull has also mentioned a lot about her newborn nephews. During the vacation in December 2024, Hull was also spotted with one of her little nephews.

Charley Hull reveals the best part about playing golf with the 'boys'

Recently, Hull sat down for an interview session with Kelly Cates for the Sky Sports Golf podcast. The golfer shared her experience of playing golf with the boys while she was growing up in Kettering, England. Hull also claimed that since male golfers hit powerful shots, competing with them 'upped' her game. Charley Hull said:

"I used to go down there and hit those balls at Kettering... There was no girls down there and I loved being brought up with the boys... I actually liked that there was no girls... because it kind of like upped my game a bit. The boys used to hit it hard... hit it fast..."
When Cates asked about the reaction of the male golfers when Hull beat them, the latter recalled being cursed at. However, Hull admitted that she found the whole thing funny (00:38):

"When I was like 7 years old I beat a 17 year old boy, I think, and I think I was on like, I think it might have been like the 15th or 16th hole that I beat him on, and he looked at me, swore at me, said something... got my ball and chucked it into the bushes... I loved it... it was really funny."
Over the years, Hull has established herself as one of the most charismatic and dominant figures in women's golf. Back in 2023, a male golfer with a three handicap claimed that he would make the cut in every LPGA Tour event. Hull did not think twice before clapping back and challenging him to a round of golf.

