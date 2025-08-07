Charley Hull shares experience of meeting $440M-worth Adam Sandler during Happy Gilmore 2 screening

Two-time LPGA Tour winner Charley Hull was featured in the recently released sports comedy Happy Gilmore 2. She shared her experience meeting the lead actor, Adam Sandler, and said it was a “cool” moment.Hull made her acting debut in Happy Gilmore 2, playing the role of Big Charley. She spoke about getting to work with Sandler, who is worth $440 million (per Celebrity Net Worth), saying:“It was cool to meet Adam Sandler. I watched Happy Gilmore as a kid. I’d never thought I’d be in a movie.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe four-time Ladies European Tour winner said that although the filming process was long, she had “good fun.” Hull also acknowledged that while she had a great time, she didn’t think she had the patience to become an actress.A day after Happy Gilmore 2 was released, Charley Hull shared a picture of herself and Adam Sandler on Instagram. She wrote in the caption:“Happy Gilmore 2 is out now on @netflix ⛳️ It was such an honour to be part of this film and try something totally different to my day job 😀 @adamsandler thank you for making it such a fun and memorable experience✌🏼.”Charley Hull on the set of Happy Gilmore 2 _ Image via Instagram/@charley.hullBesides Hull, several other golf stars made cameo appearances in the movie, including Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler, and Bryson DeChambeau. PGA Tour icons such as Jack Nicklaus and Fred Couples were also featured.Charley Hull pens heartfelt message following T2 finish at the 2025 AIG Women’s Open: “It stings”Charley Hull competed at the 2025 AIG Women’s Open last week and tied for second place after a heartbreaking loss to Miyu Yamashita. Following the conclusion of the tournament, she penned a lengthy message on Instagram, expressing how she felt to have fallen short of the title.“There’s nothing like the adrenaline of being in the mix on a Sunday. It’s why I love this game. Felt so in control out there. Hit it pure and gave it everything. It stings to come up short, but after day one I’m proud of myself for climbing the leaderboard like I did and being the bridesmaid again 🤣,” she wrote.Image via Charley Hull’s Instagram Page/@charley.hullThe Kettering native thanked Royal Porthcawl Golf Course for being an awesome course despite being a “tough test.” She further thanked her fans for being “unbelievable” and expressed gratitude to everyone who has been part of her journey as a pro golfer.Charley Hull fired five birdies and two bogeys during her final round at the last major tournament of the year. She carded 69 in the round and had a total of 9-under 279 across 72 holes, missing the title by two strokes.Hull is set to tee off next at the Ladies European Tour’s PIF London Championship. The tournament starts on Thursday, August 8, at the Centurion Club.