  • home icon
  • Golf
  • LPGA Tour
  • Charley Hull shares experience of meeting $440M-worth Adam Sandler during Happy Gilmore 2 screening

Charley Hull shares experience of meeting $440M-worth Adam Sandler during Happy Gilmore 2 screening

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Published Aug 07, 2025 01:36 GMT
Charley Hull &amp; Adam Sandler via Instagram/@charley.hull
Charley Hull & Adam Sandler via Instagram/@charley.hull

Two-time LPGA Tour winner Charley Hull was featured in the recently released sports comedy Happy Gilmore 2. She shared her experience meeting the lead actor, Adam Sandler, and said it was a “cool” moment.

Ad

Hull made her acting debut in Happy Gilmore 2, playing the role of Big Charley. She spoke about getting to work with Sandler, who is worth $440 million (per Celebrity Net Worth), saying:

“It was cool to meet Adam Sandler. I watched Happy Gilmore as a kid. I’d never thought I’d be in a movie.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The four-time Ladies European Tour winner said that although the filming process was long, she had “good fun.” Hull also acknowledged that while she had a great time, she didn’t think she had the patience to become an actress.

A day after Happy Gilmore 2 was released, Charley Hull shared a picture of herself and Adam Sandler on Instagram. She wrote in the caption:

“Happy Gilmore 2 is out now on @netflix ⛳️ It was such an honour to be part of this film and try something totally different to my day job 😀 @adamsandler thank you for making it such a fun and memorable experience✌🏼.”
Ad
Charley Hull on the set of Happy Gilmore 2 _ Image via Instagram/@charley.hull
Charley Hull on the set of Happy Gilmore 2 _ Image via Instagram/@charley.hull

Besides Hull, several other golf stars made cameo appearances in the movie, including Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler, and Bryson DeChambeau. PGA Tour icons such as Jack Nicklaus and Fred Couples were also featured.

Ad

Charley Hull pens heartfelt message following T2 finish at the 2025 AIG Women’s Open: “It stings”

Charley Hull competed at the 2025 AIG Women’s Open last week and tied for second place after a heartbreaking loss to Miyu Yamashita. Following the conclusion of the tournament, she penned a lengthy message on Instagram, expressing how she felt to have fallen short of the title.

Ad
“There’s nothing like the adrenaline of being in the mix on a Sunday. It’s why I love this game. Felt so in control out there. Hit it pure and gave it everything. It stings to come up short, but after day one I’m proud of myself for climbing the leaderboard like I did and being the bridesmaid again 🤣,” she wrote.
Ad
Image via Charley Hull&rsquo;s Instagram Page/@charley.hull
Image via Charley Hull’s Instagram Page/@charley.hull

The Kettering native thanked Royal Porthcawl Golf Course for being an awesome course despite being a “tough test.” She further thanked her fans for being “unbelievable” and expressed gratitude to everyone who has been part of her journey as a pro golfer.

Ad

Charley Hull fired five birdies and two bogeys during her final round at the last major tournament of the year. She carded 69 in the round and had a total of 9-under 279 across 72 holes, missing the title by two strokes.

Hull is set to tee off next at the Ladies European Tour’s PIF London Championship. The tournament starts on Thursday, August 8, at the Centurion Club.

About the author
Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.

A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.

Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.

Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Samya Majumdar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications