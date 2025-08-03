Michael Block nearly stepped in for Adam Sandler in Happy Gilmore 2 amid injury concerns, reveals co-producer

Michael Block was not part of the cast in the recently released sports comedy, Happy Gilmore 2. However, he nearly made an appearance as a swing double for the lead character, Adam Sandler.Netflix’s Happy Gilmore 2 debuted on July 25. Following its release, the movie’s co-producer Chadd Mumm shared the story behind finding a body double for Sandler.Adam Sandler sustained a knee injury and there were worries as to whether he would be able to execute the famed Happy Gilmore swing as well as he should. As such, the producers went on a hunt to find a swing double for him, and Michael Block was the first person who came to mind.Mumm recalled how Block was flown out to the movie set and dressed in the lead character’s clothes. He also had to cut his hair and wear a beard to complete the look. However, he didn’t end up getting the role because he was too tall.“...They take one look at it and they’re like, ‘Yeah, it’s not gonna work. He’s too tall. Go tell Michael Block you’re out.’ I’m like nooo, he got his hair cut for this.' He got it dyed and he flew into New York and he’s gonna fly back home looking ridiculous with the hair cut,” Mumm recalled, laughing.The Happy Gilmore 2 producer said that despite not being picked to be Sandler’s body double, Michael Block was still “a good sport about it.”After Michael Block was dropped, Mumm asked five-time PGA Tour winner Jason Dufner if he would take on the role because he had a similar build to Sandler’s. However, Dufner declined and the role was eventually given to six-time PGA Tour winner Hunter Mahan.How many PGA Tour events did Michael Block compete in this year?Michael Block teed off in two PGA Tour events this year, the PGA Championship and the Charles Schwab Challenge. However, he was unable to perform well and missed the cut in both tournaments.Block shot an opening round of 75 at Quail Hollow Club and scored 82 in his second round. He carded 15-over 157 across 36 holes at the 2025 PGA Championship and missed the cut by 14 strokes.The Nevada native’s best performance in the PGA Championship to date is a tie for 15th, which came in 2023. He shot a phenomenal hole in one during his final round, making the only ace in the tournament that year.One week after playing at the 2025 PGA Championship, Block competed in the Charles Schwab Challenge. He performed well in the first round, finishing with a 68. However, his game took a dive in the second round and he carded 75, bringing his total score to 3-over across 36 holes. He narrowly missed the cut by one stroke.