Charley Hull shares 'light' training routine ahead of Round 3 at the 2025 Ford Championship

LPGA Tour star Charley Hull is currently competing in the ongoing Ford Championship in Arizona, where she is in contention for the title. The English professional golfer took to Instagram to share details of her training round ahead of the tournament’s third round.

Hull’s love for golf dates back to 1998, when she was just a two-year-old girl visiting Kettering Golf Club with her father. She won the 2012 Harder Hall Invitational as an amateur and started playing professional golf in 2013. So far, the 29-year-old has secured two LPGA Tour wins and four victories on the Ladies European Tour.

Hull, who is also a fitness enthusiast, revealed that she completed a 5k run in 26 minutes and 31 seconds as part of her training for the day. She also completed burpees, Russian swings, and other exercises.

Her Instagram post read:

“SATURDAY ✅ 5km run steady pace 26:31. 5 rounds ✅ 20 cal row, 15 kb swings, 10 burpees. 3 rounds ✅ 30 Russian twists, 20 dead bugs, 15 med ball situps.”

Charley Hull captioned the post as:

“Just a light one today but still good.”

Still taken from Charley Hull's Instagram Story. (Image Source: Instagram/@charley.hull)

Last week, Hull shared a different training routine, which consisted of threshold rows, burpees, ball slams, and bodyweight lunges.

Still taken from Charley Hull's Instagram Page. (Image Source: Instagram/@charley.hull)

The Kettering-born played a bogey-free round on the first day of the 2025 Ford Championship. She finished the round with nine-under 63, which put her in a solo lead on the leaderboard.

On Day 2 of the tournament, Charley Hull slipped back to two shots behind the lead after carding three-under 69. When asked about her performance in the round, she admitted that she played well despite the winds.

“I felt like I played pretty solid out there today, I holed some good putts, and I missed some that I probably should have holed, but it was a bit windy out there today,” Hul said. (Via BBC)

At the end of the second day, American golfer Lilia Vu took the lead, and Hull fell to T2 in a tie with World No. 1 Nelly Korda and two others. The third round of the tournament is currently underway at the time of writing.

How many LPGA Tour events has Charley Hull played in so far this year?

Charley Hull has teed off in three LPGA Tour events this year. She made her first start of the season at the Founders Cup, where she secured a T19 finish with an eight-under. Yealimi Noh won the tournament with 21-under.

Hull also played in the HSBC Women’s World Championship, where she finished at T4 with a seven-under. She was six strokes behind New Zealand professional golfer Lydia Ko, who won the event with 13-under.

Hull’s third LPGA Tour event of the year is the Ford Championship, which will hold its final round on Sunday, March 30.

