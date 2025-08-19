Charley Hull sports $26.97 tee as she grinds hard in the gym wearing ‘moon boot’

Charley Hull recently sustained an ankle ligament injury and is still recovering from it. However, she’s not letting the injury keep her away from the gym.In a recent post, the two-time LPGA Tour star shared a picture of herself posing in the gym while wearing a black $26.97 Nike shirt and black gym shorts. On one leg, she wore white sneakers, and on the other, a moon boot that almost reached her knee.She wrote in the caption,“Training in a moon boot… Sign up to my Passes to see how it’s going!”Image taken via Hull’s Instagram Story _ Source: Instagram/@charley.hullCharley Hull was also spotted wearing the moon boot in a recent Instagram photo dump. In the second slide of the seven-picture carousel she posted, she was captured wearing a yellow dress while wearing the moon boot on her injured leg.Hull wrote in the caption,“Life lately = family, friends, puppy cuddles, and a moon boot 🐶👢🙃” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCharley Hull injured her ankle after falling over a curb in a car park. She underwent an MRI scan to ascertain the extent of the injury, and shortly after, announced her withdrawal from the 2025 PIF London Championship.When announcing her withdrawal from the tournament, Hull wrote that she was “devastated” to miss the event. Although she didn't tee off in the event, she was still present at the Centurion Club in Hertfordshire, where she met with fans and signed autographs.Charley Hull defeats 3-time LPGA Tour winner in fun bell gameAhead of the PIF London Championship, Charley Hull faced off against three-time LPGA Tour winner Carlota Ciganda, in a bell game. The two golfers were tasked with answering quick-fire questions about a range of topics, including golf tournament locations and spelling quizzes.At the beginning of the game, the duo was asked to name the team the Lionesses beat in the 2025 UEFA Women’s Euro. Ciganda beat Hull to the punch and hit the bell to give the correct answer, which was Spain.For the next question, Charley Hull correctly named the next location for the 2026 Solheim Cup. The tournament is set to be held at Bernardus Golf Course in North Brabant, Netherlands.The two golfers were also asked to name three Harry Potter films. Being a huge Harry Potter fan, Hull pressed the bell, but she could only come up with two.“I’m a mad Harry Potter fan and I forgot the other one,” she said.Image via Hull’s Instagram Story _ Source: Instagram/@charley.hullAt the end of the game, Charley Hull defeated Carlota Ciganda by three points. The former scored four, while the latter scored one.Hull was unable to play in the tournament due to her injury. However, Ciganda teed off in the event and tied for 11th with 6-under.