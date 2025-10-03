Charley Hull sports Blue and White on Hawaii Beach amid the Lotte Championship action

Charley Hull is in the field at the ongoing 2025 Lotte Championship, competing for a share of the $2 million prize fund. She briefly took a break amid the golf action to stop at a beach and soak in the sights.Hull shared a picture of herself at Haleiwa Beach in Hawaii. She was dressed in full golf attire, sporting a blue and white shirt, a white pleated shirt, white shoes, and a white hat.The three-time LPGA Tour winner posed against the backdrop of the Hawaiian beach and smiled widely as she signaled a peace sign for the picture. Take a look:Charley Hull via Instagram _ Source: Instagram/@charley.hullIn the next slide, Charley Hull shared a video of herself sinking her legs into the sand as she walked on the beach. She also posted another picture of herself posing with a friend and captioned it:“Beach with aunty Nita 💕”Still from Hull’s Instgram story _ Source: Instagram/@charley.hullCharley Hull is making her 14th LPGA Tour start of the year at the Lotte Championship. She has had a great season so far, having recently picked up her third LPGA Tour title at the Kroger Queen City Championship.Hull won the tournament with 20-under across 72 holes. She beat World No.1 golfer Jeeno Thitikul by one stroke and went home with the winning share of $300,000.Following the conclusion of the tournament, the Kettering native shared a post on Instagram reliving her victory and basking in the euphoria of her first win of the season. She wrote in the caption:“What a week. 🏆My 3rd LPGA win and feels even sweeter after the last few months. Was fun going head-to-head with Jeeno - a class act and kept chasing me till the very end. Glad I could hang in there and get it done. Thanks for all the messages and support, means a lot 💙” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn addition to her win at TPC River’s Bend, Charley Hull has had two other top-10 results this season. She tied for second in the AIG Women’s Open in July before sustaining an ankle injury that kept her off the course for weeks. She also tied for fourth place in the HSBC Women’s World Championship in February.&quot;I just want to be myself” - Charley Hull shares why she thinks her fans can relate to herCharley Hull was recently featured on an episode of Inside The LPGA with Emma Talley. During the conversation, Talley asked Hull to share what makes her so relatable to the fans and the 29-year-old golfer credited it to her realness.“I feel like with me, I just want to be myself, I don't want to be someone fake… You either like it or you don't, you can lump it,” she said.Still taken from the LPGA Tour’s Instagram feed _ Image: Instagram/@lpga_tourHull noted that most sportspersons are often media-trained and do not let their real personalities shine through. She, on the other hand, would rather be her authentic self because “other people's opinions don’t pay [her] bills.”