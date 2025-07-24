Charley Hull struggles to find footing as Nelly Korda shines in ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open Round 1

Charley Hull and Nelly Korda are currently competing at the 2025 ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open. Both of these popular LPGA Tour professionals have completed playing in the first round of the contest at Dundonald Links.

The $2,000,000 golf tournament at Gailes, Ayrshire, Scotland started from July 24. As Lauren Coughlin defends her 2024 title at the event, both Hull and Korda are in search for their first title win of the 2025 season.

Charley Hull finished the first round of ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open with a total score of 1 under 71. Nelly Korda, on the other hand, finished the first 18 holes with a total score of 4 under par 68.

Hull started her game from 8.36 am local time alongside the World No. 1 and Lottie Woad. Charley Hull scored a bogey on par 4 hole 2, followed by consistent pars. She scored back-to-back two birdies on par 3 hole 6 and par 4 hole 7, followed by another on hole 9.

She scored two bogeys and one more birdie in the first round. Although Korda fared well, she bagged same number of bogeys on her scorecard like Hull. The Bradenton native scored a total seven birdies throughout the first round.

She scored two bogeys on the front nine and bogeyed once while playing on the back nine of Dundonald Links. As of this writing, Nelly Korda has ended up tying for the sixth spot on the tournament leaderboard. On the other hand, after 18 rounds of play, Hull finds herself at T37.

Last year, she secured a solo fifth rank at this tournament.

Charley Hull's 2025 ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open Round 1 scorecard explored

Charley Hull scored a total of three bogeys and four birdies at Dundonald Links, Portrush. Here's a detailed look at Charley Hull's first-round scorecard from the 2025 ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open:

Front Nine:

par 4 Hole 1 — 4

par 4 Hole 2 — 5 ( bogey )

par 5 Hole 3 — 5

par 3 Hole 4 — 3

par 5 Hole 5 — 5

par 3 Hole 6 — 2 ( birdie )

par 4 Hole 7 — 3 ( birdie )

par 4 Hole 8 — 4

par 4 Hole 9 — 3 ( birdie )

Front Nine total — 34 (-2)

Back Nine:

par 4 Hole 10 — 4

par 3 Hole 11 — 3

par 4 Hole 12 — 5 ( bogey )

par 4 Hole 13 — 4

par 5 Hole 14 — 5

par 3 Hole 15 — 3

par 4 Hole 16 — 4

par 4 Hole 17 — 3 ( birdie )

par 5 Hole 18 — 6 ( bogey )

Back Nine total — 37 (+1)

Total score in First Round = 1 under par 71

