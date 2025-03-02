Charley Hull takes distance from fellow LPGA star Lexi Thompson's retirement decision: "I'll play until I'm on my deathbed" 

Charley Hull is one of the top golfers in the world right now. She is ranked 9th in the World Rankings and has garnered immense popularity over the last season. However, there were rumors recently that Hull was going to retire, something which she refuted in a press conference.

Hull competed at the HSBC Women's Championship in Singapore. During a press interview, she was asked about an article that stated that she was retiring. Hull answered that while fellow LPGA Tour star Lexi Thompson is retiring, she "definitely" wasn't (via ASAP Sports)

"I don't think that's about me surely. Lexi is retiring but not me. Definitely not me. I'll play golf until I'm on my deathbed."

Lexi Thompson announced in May 2024 that it would be her last season as a full-time golfer as she had been struggling with injuries and mental health issues since quite some time. Thompson played at the Founders Cup this year.

Charley Hull was later asked in the press interview whether she paid attention to what other people had to say, prompting her to reply:

"I think at the end of the day, you have one life and you have to live it how you want to live it. Like people's opinions don't pay my bills. I've always lived like that. I just want to go out there and do me and people, if they like it, and it's cool if they don't, just both me. Just being me. As long as my friends and family love me, I'm just happy doing my own thing. I've always been like that."

Hull was placed T5 at the HSBC Women's Championship heading into the final round on Sunday, March 3.

"Better than other addictions that people get themselves into" - Charley Hull on running

Charley Hull (Source: Getty)

Charley Hull had mentioned previously that her top goal this year was to shave off her 5K time. The golfer has been focusing on her running, even going on 5K and 12K before her tournament rounds.

She had mentioned that the runs help her while competing. When asked about the other sports besides golf that she indulges herself in, the British golfer detailed her routine ahead of the tournament and said:

"Yeah, I like running. I got off the plane -- so I flew in yesterday, it was a 13-hour plane ride and I slept for 12 and a half hours. Got off the plane and done an 11K run. Went to sleep about 11 o'clock, got up this morning and did a 10K run so it was quite a bit."

The 28-year-old was further asked whether she had run a marathon. She hadn't but added that she would "love to". The ace golfer said that while she hadn't been a good runner, she was looking to improve, further adding:

"It's an addiction, really, I suppose. Better than other addictions that people get themselves into."

In the final round of the HSBC Women's World Championship, Hull carded a round of 74 to end up at T4 at 7-under.

