Chris Gotterup's win over Rory McIlroy earns him praise from 1-time PGA Tour winner: "No joke"

Chris Gotterup claimed one of the most incredible victories at the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. During the final round, he was in the same tee group as Rory McIlroy, and the two were quite close on the leaderboard.

Ad

Gotterup finished his final round with a total score of 4-under par, finishing the event with a 15-under par score. Afterwards, one-time PGA Tour winner Michael Kim praised his performance.

Walking into the final round, Chris Gotterup and Rory McIlroy had the same score of 11-under par. McIlroy's final round fell slightly, but he still achieved a respectable 2-under par to end the tournament with a total score of 13-under par.

Ad

Trending

The Renaissance Club has a difficult layout, yet Gotterup persevered while playing with such a well-known player on the last day of the event.

Michael Kim shared his thoughts from the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open on his X account. He was full of praise of Gotterup and hailed his win as a huge accomplishment. Kim wrote:

"Congrats to Chris Gotterup. Playing in the final round with Rory and winning is no joke. He has speed for days and obviously super talented. Really nice dude too."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Genesis Scottish Open will have undoubtedly several boosted golfers' confidence ahead of the season's final Major. The 2025 Open Championship is almost around the corner, and it will be held at the Dunluce Course, one of Northern Ireland's world-renowned golf courses.

How much money did Chris Gotterup win at the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open?

PGA: Charles Schwab Challenge - Third Round - Source: Imagn

The 2025 Genesis Scottish Open had a huge prize purse of $9,000,000. The tournament was played in collaboration between the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour. Chris Gotterup won the event and his earnings totaled $1.575 million. Here's a look at the prize distribution (top 30):

WIN: Chris Gotterup, -15/265, $1.575 million

T-2: Marco Penge, -13/267, $788,175

T-2: Rory McIlroy, -13/267, $788,175

T-4: Nicolai Hojgaard, -12/268, $407,250

T-4: Matt Fitzpatrick, -12/268, $407,250

6: Justin Rose, -11/269, $322,200

7: Sepp Straka, -10/270, $287,550

T-8: Xander Schauffele, -9/271, $233,400

T-8: Scottie Scheffler, -9/271, $233,400

T-8: Ludvig Aberg, -9/271, $233,400

T-11: Viktor Hovland, -8/272, $189,675

T-11: Wyndham Clark, -8/272, $189,675

T-13: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, -7/273, $153,450

T-13: Taylor Pendrith, -7/273, $153,450

T-13: Kristoffer Reitan, -7/273, $153,450

T-13: Andrew Novak, -7/273, $153,450

T-17: Adam Scott, -6/274, $120,510

T-17: Harry Hall, -6/274, $120,510

T-17: Andy Sullivan, -6/274, $120,150

T-17: Matti Schmid, -6/274, $120,510

T-17: Tom Kim, -6/274, $120,510

T-22: Nick Taylor, -5/275, $80,625

T-22: Grant Forest, -5/275, $80,625

T-22: Nico Echavarria, -5/275, $80,625

T-22: Jordan Smith, -5/275, $80,625

T-22: Jorge Campillo, -5/275, $80,625

T-22: Maverick McNealy, -5/275, $80,625

T-22: Matt McCarty, -5/275, $80,625

T-22: Richard Mansell, -5/275, $80,625

T-22: Justin Thomas, -5/275, $80,625

T-22: Antoine Rozner, -5/275, $80,625

T-22: Harris English, -5/275, $80,625

T-22: Jake Knapp, -5/275, $80,625

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More