2025 Genesis Scottish Open payouts: How much did each golfer win from the $9,000,000 purse?

The Genesis Scottish Open recently witnessed Chris Gotterup clinching the title at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick. After four rounds of play, the golfer carded a 72-hole total of 15 under par 265.
This weekend, golfers competed against each other at the golf course designed by Tom Doak, one of the most prominent course architects. Pros at the Scotland golf venue aimed for a shot at the massive $9,000,000 prize purse.
As per the prize pool, 2025 Genesis Scottish Open winner Gotterup recieved a winner's paycheck worth $1,575,000. The tournament's runner-up, Rory McIlroy and Marco Penge, will get $788,175 each.
Nicolai Hojgaard and Matt Fitzpatrick, who ended the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open tied at the fourth position, are set to go home with $407,250. Scottie Scheffler ended the tournament at T8 and he will recieve $233,400 from the prize purse.
Above the World No. 1 in seventh spot is Sepp Straka who is eligible for a total of $287,550. Justin Rose finished the Genesis Scottish Open on solo sixth spot on the leaderboard. The PGA Tour pro is set to go home with a paycheck worth $322,200.
Robert MacIntyre, the defending champion of 2024 Genesis Scottish Open ended his 72-hole run at T65. He earned a paycheck worth $19,800 from this week's event at North Berwick.
2025 Genesis Scottish Open full prize purse breakdown
Here's a detailed breakdown of the $9 million prize purse of this year's Genesis Scottish Open. Take a look:
- 1 : Chris Gotterup — $1,575,000
- T2 : Marco Penge — $788,175
- T2 : Rory McIlroy — $788,175
- T4 : Nicolai Hojgaard — $407,250
- T4 : Matt Fitzpatrick — $407,250
- 6 : Justin Rose — $322,200
- 7 : Sepp Straka — $287,550
- T8 : Xander Schauffele — $233,400
- T8 : Scottie Scheffler — $233,400
- T8 : Ludvig Aberg — $233,400
- T11 : Viktor Hovland — $189,675
- T11 : Wyndham Clark —b$189,675
- T13 : Christiaan Bezuidenhout — $153,450
- T13 : Taylor Pendrith — $153,450
- T13 : Kristoffer Reitan — $153,450
- T13 : Andrew Novak — $153,450
- T17 : Adam Scott — $120,510
- T17 : Harry Hall — $120,510
- T17 : Andy Sullivan — $120,510
- T17 : Matti Schmid — $120,510
- T17 : Tom Kim — $120,510
- T22 : Nick Taylor — $80,625
- T22 : Grant Forrest — $80,625
- T22 : Nico Echavarria — $80,625
- T22 : Jordan Smith — $80,625
- T22 : Jorge Campillo — $80,625
- T22 : Maverick McNealy — $80,625
- T22 : Matthew McCarty — $80,625
- T22 : Richard Mansell — $80,625
- T22 : Justin Thomas — $80,625
- T22 : Antoine Rozner — $80,625
- T22 : Harris English — $80,625
- T22 : Jake Knapp — $80,625
- T34 : Sebastian Soderberg — $52,950
- T34 : Alex Smalley — $52,950
- T34 : Laurie Canter — $52,950
- T34 : Si Woo Kim — $52,950
- T34 : Michael Kim — $52,950
- T34 : Tommy Fleetwood — $52,950
- T34 : Elvis Smylie — $52,950
- T34 : Marcel Siem — $52,950
- T34 : Kevin Yu — $52,950
- T43 : Yannik Paul — $40,950
- T43 : Jesper Svensson — $40,950
- T43 : Ugo Coussaud — $40,950
- T43 : Victor Perez — $40,950
- T47 : Aaron Rai — $34,860
- T47 : Corey Conners — $34,860
- T47 : Sam Burns — $34,860
- T50 : Keith Mitchell — $29,754
- T50 : Matt Wallace — $29,754
- T50 : Jhonattan Vegas — $29,754
- T50 : Brian Harman — $29,754
- T50 : Francesco Laporta — $29,754
- T55 : John Parry — $25,920
- T55 : Keita Nakajima — $25,920
- T55 : Bud Cauley — $25,920
- T55 : Romain Langasque — $25,920
- T55 : Daniel Berger — $25,920
- T60 : Alejandro Del Rey — $23,220
- T60 : Gary Woodland — $23,220
- T60 : Sami Valimaki — $23,220
- T60 : Daniel Brown — $23,220
- T60 : Thorbjorn Olesen — $23,220
- T60 : Dale Whitnell — $23,220
- T65 : Jacques Kruyswijk — $19,800
- T65 : Ryan Fox — $19,800
- T65 : Robert MacIntyre — $19,800
- T65 : Sam Bairstow — $19,800
- T65 : Luke Clanton — $19,800
- T71 : Padraig Harrington,— $18,810
- T71 : Thomas Detry — $18,810
- 73 : Martin Couvra — $18,540
- 74 : Ryan Gerard — $18,360
- T75 : Jacob Bridgeman — $18,000
- T75 : Connor Syme — $18,000
- T75 : Sam Stevens — $18,000
- 78 : Henrik Norlander — $17,640
- 79 : Byeong Hun An — $17,460