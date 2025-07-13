2025 Genesis Scottish Open payouts: How much did each golfer win from the $9,000,000 purse?

The Genesis Scottish Open recently witnessed Chris Gotterup clinching the title at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick. After four rounds of play, the golfer carded a 72-hole total of 15 under par 265.

This weekend, golfers competed against each other at the golf course designed by Tom Doak, one of the most prominent course architects. Pros at the Scotland golf venue aimed for a shot at the massive $9,000,000 prize purse.

As per the prize pool, 2025 Genesis Scottish Open winner Gotterup recieved a winner's paycheck worth $1,575,000. The tournament's runner-up, Rory McIlroy and Marco Penge, will get $788,175 each.

Nicolai Hojgaard and Matt Fitzpatrick, who ended the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open tied at the fourth position, are set to go home with $407,250. Scottie Scheffler ended the tournament at T8 and he will recieve $233,400 from the prize purse.

Above the World No. 1 in seventh spot is Sepp Straka who is eligible for a total of $287,550. Justin Rose finished the Genesis Scottish Open on solo sixth spot on the leaderboard. The PGA Tour pro is set to go home with a paycheck worth $322,200.

Robert MacIntyre, the defending champion of 2024 Genesis Scottish Open ended his 72-hole run at T65. He earned a paycheck worth $19,800 from this week's event at North Berwick.

2025 Genesis Scottish Open full prize purse breakdown

Here's a detailed breakdown of the $9 million prize purse of this year's Genesis Scottish Open. Take a look:

1 : Chris Gotterup — $1,575,000

T2 : Marco Penge — $788,175

T2 : Rory McIlroy — $788,175

T4 : Nicolai Hojgaard — $407,250

T4 : Matt Fitzpatrick — $407,250

6 : Justin Rose — $322,200

7 : Sepp Straka — $287,550

T8 : Xander Schauffele — $233,400

T8 : Scottie Scheffler — $233,400

T8 : Ludvig Aberg — $233,400

T11 : Viktor Hovland — $189,675

T11 : Wyndham Clark —b$189,675

T13 : Christiaan Bezuidenhout — $153,450

T13 : Taylor Pendrith — $153,450

T13 : Kristoffer Reitan — $153,450

T13 : Andrew Novak — $153,450

T17 : Adam Scott — $120,510

T17 : Harry Hall — $120,510

T17 : Andy Sullivan — $120,510

T17 : Matti Schmid — $120,510

T17 : Tom Kim — $120,510

T22 : Nick Taylor — $80,625

T22 : Grant Forrest — $80,625

T22 : Nico Echavarria — $80,625

T22 : Jordan Smith — $80,625

T22 : Jorge Campillo — $80,625

T22 : Maverick McNealy — $80,625

T22 : Matthew McCarty — $80,625

T22 : Richard Mansell — $80,625

T22 : Justin Thomas — $80,625

T22 : Antoine Rozner — $80,625

T22 : Harris English — $80,625

T22 : Jake Knapp — $80,625

T34 : Sebastian Soderberg — $52,950

T34 : Alex Smalley — $52,950

T34 : Laurie Canter — $52,950

T34 : Si Woo Kim — $52,950

T34 : Michael Kim — $52,950

T34 : Tommy Fleetwood — $52,950

T34 : Elvis Smylie — $52,950

T34 : Marcel Siem — $52,950

T34 : Kevin Yu — $52,950

T43 : Yannik Paul — $40,950

T43 : Jesper Svensson — $40,950

T43 : Ugo Coussaud — $40,950

T43 : Victor Perez — $40,950

T47 : Aaron Rai — $34,860

T47 : Corey Conners — $34,860

T47 : Sam Burns — $34,860

T50 : Keith Mitchell — $29,754

T50 : Matt Wallace — $29,754

T50 : Jhonattan Vegas — $29,754

T50 : Brian Harman — $29,754

T50 : Francesco Laporta — $29,754

T55 : John Parry — $25,920

T55 : Keita Nakajima — $25,920

T55 : Bud Cauley — $25,920

T55 : Romain Langasque — $25,920

T55 : Daniel Berger — $25,920

T60 : Alejandro Del Rey — $23,220

T60 : Gary Woodland — $23,220

T60 : Sami Valimaki — $23,220

T60 : Daniel Brown — $23,220

T60 : Thorbjorn Olesen — $23,220

T60 : Dale Whitnell — $23,220

T65 : Jacques Kruyswijk — $19,800

T65 : Ryan Fox — $19,800

T65 : Robert MacIntyre — $19,800

T65 : Sam Bairstow — $19,800

T65 : Luke Clanton — $19,800

T71 : Padraig Harrington,— $18,810

T71 : Thomas Detry — $18,810

73 : Martin Couvra — $18,540

74 : Ryan Gerard — $18,360

T75 : Jacob Bridgeman — $18,000

T75 : Connor Syme — $18,000

T75 : Sam Stevens — $18,000

78 : Henrik Norlander — $17,640

79 : Byeong Hun An — $17,460

