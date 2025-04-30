Collin Morikawa parts ways with caddie after 6 years

In a surprising turn of events, six-time PGA Tour winner Collin Morikawa and his longtime caddie J.J. Jakovac will no longer work together moving forward. The California-born golfer will now work with Joe Greiner, starting at the upcoming Truist Championship.

Ad

Morikawa had a successful amateur career, winning several titles such as Trans-Mississippi Amateur and the 2019 Pac-12 Conference Championship. His professional career kicked off in 2019 and he has since secured four European Tour victories and two major championship titles.

In a recent episode of The Gravy & The Sleeze show on Sirius XM PGA Tour Radio, golf insider Colt Knost confirmed the split and said [0:12]:

“I wasn’t totally sold that this actually did happen, because it is so shocking to me but I did get confirmation, got told I was allowed to throw it out there. But Collin Morikawa and J.J. Jakovac, his long-time caddie, have parted ways.”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The split between Morikawa and Jakovac comes as a surprise because they have worked together since the American golfer turned pro in 2019. Jakovac was by Collin Morikawa’s side when he secured his six PGA Tour wins and two major championship titles.

Notably, Jakovac’s replacement Greiner worked for Max Homa and was present for all his six PGA Tour wins. The two parted ways shortly before the 2025 Masters Tournament.

After his split with Homa, Greiner caddied for Justin Thomas at Augusta National. He was also on the bag when Thomas won the 2025 RBC Heritage, breaking his 1,064-day PGA Tour title drought.

Ad

How many PGA Tour titles has Collin Morikawa won this year?

Collin Morikawa at the 2025 RBC Heritage - Third Round - Source: Imagn

Collin Morikawa has made eight PGA Tour starts this year, but is yet to claim his first title in 2025. However, he has placed second in two events with six top-20 finishes.

Ad

Morikawa started the year strong by placing second in the Sentry at Kapalua Resort. He scored 32-under 260 and was three strokes behind Hideki Matsuyama, who won the tournament.

The 28-year-old golfer teed off at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Genesis Invitational and finished at T17 in both tournaments. His second-place finish was at the prestigious Arnold Palmer Invitational, where he carded 10-under, one stroke shy of claiming the title.

Ad

Morikawa’s second-best result so far was in the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass. With five birdies and two bogeys in his final round, he carded seven-under and finished at T10, tied with Davis Thompson.

After playing at TPC Sawgrass, Morikawa attempted to claim his third major title and first Masters victory at Augusta National. However, he fell short and finished at T14 with three-under, eight strokes behind the lead.

The 2025 RBC Heritage saw one of Collin Morikawa’s worst performances this year– a T54 finish. He carded three-under and was tied with Michael Kim, Ludvig Aberg, and four other golfers. The four-time European Tour winner also teed off in the Zurich Classic with Kurt Kitayama, but the duo didn’t make the cut.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More