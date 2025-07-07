Crushers GC make hilarious Bryson DeChambeau accusation ahead of LIV Golf Andalucia

Ahead of the clash at LIV Golf Andalucia, Bryson DeChambeau recently got hilariously accused by his teammates. The recent social media post by Crushers GC about DeChambeau has taken the internet up by storm.

From July 11 to 13, the Saudi PIF-backed golf league is holding their golf event in Andalucia, Spain. Golfers will be teeing up at Real Club Valderrama in Sotogrande to take a shot at the $25,000,000 prize purse.

Among golfers like Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau will be teeing off on Thursday. Before that, his Crushers GC teammates were recently spotted sharing a laugh about The Scientist.

The clip, posted by Crushers GC on their Instagram profile, sees teammates taking turns answering who forgets their clubs. Bryson DeChambeau's name kept popping up as Charles Howell III, Anirban Lahiri and Paul Casey answered.

Charles Howell III: "Oh, Bryson DeChambeau... Without Connor or Brandon, no question he would forget. He'd forget everything."

Lahiri: "Bryson. Because he generally doesn't know where they are, somebody else does..."

Casey: "Oh Bryson. I mean, let's be honest, he doesn't even pack his own suitcase, does he?"

Bryson DeChambeau, who faced the playful accusations, did not shy away from putting his teammate Casey under the fire. The Crushers GC Captain, while responding to the question in a lighthearted mood, shared a hilarious answer:

"Oh, Paul, for sure. I mean, I personally would be the one to forget. No, actually, I'm pretty good about it. I've got enough people that can take care of that. Paul, I think we just... Oh, yeah, I forgot about that."

Take a look at the full clip featuring Bryson and his Crushers GC teammates on Instagram:

DeChambeau and his teammates are currently looking forward to the LIV event in Andalucia. Crushers GC is currently leading the LIV Golf Standings leaderboard with 160.00 points.

The DeChambeau-led squad has showcased incredible performance in the current LIV golf season. They clinched their team victories at LIV Golf Dallas and LIV Golf Virginia and had a double victory in LIV Golf Korea, when DeChambeau won the event.

Bryson DeChambeau shares admiration for his team before LIV Golf Andalucia

LIV Golf Dallas saw all team members of Crushers GC putting forward their best performance. Paul Casey secured the runner-up spot in Dallas.

Anirban Lahiri scored a total of 3 under par, ending the event with a T11 on the leaderboard. Charles Howell III ended the tournament tied for the 5th spot on the leaderboard.

Bryson DeChambeau ended up praising his Crushers GC squadmates while talking about the team (quoted by ASAP Sports):

"I'm super proud of the way everybody played. We all finished pretty much top 10. I think 11th for Baan, but it's close enough. We just played stellar golf today. To three-peat here in Dallas in my hometown is fantastic."

It's worth noting that Casey secured first place in Fairways Percentage, with an 80.95% accuracy, hitting 34 of 42 fairways. He also secured the lead on the GIR list with a 74.07%, hitting 40 out of 54 greens.

