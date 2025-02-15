Did Scottie Scheffler make the cut at the 2025 Genesis Invitational?

The 2025 Genesis Invitational, being played at Torrey Pines South Course, concluded its second round on Friday, February 14th. Out of 72 players in this Tiger Woods-backed signature tournament, 54 have made the cut. One of those 54 is World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who also made the cut along with Rory McIlroy.

Unlike other signature golf tournaments, the Genesis Invitational does have a cut line, and that came out to +4. After the round, world No. 52 Davis Thompson is in the lead at 8-under par. Scheffler is in second place on the leaderboard with 7-under. Meanwhile, Denny McCarthy (6-under), McIlroy (5-under), and Ludvig Åberg and Patrick Rodgers (both 4-under) complete the top five.

On the second day of the 2025 Genesis Invitational, Scheffler showed bizarre footwork to gain a birdie on the fourth hole. The ball was just next to a bunker, and Scheffler had to keep balance to make a good connection with it. In the process of doing so, his balance shifted backwards, and his trail foot moved around and went into the bunker. Despite these heroics, the ball did not have enough power in the air and thus found the rough to the left of the green.

Big names that did not make the cut at the 2025 Genesis Invitational

Players like Akshay Bhatia, Aaron Rai, Tommy Fleetwood, and Collin Morikawa also made the cut at the Genesis Invitational, but there are a few big names who will not be playing this weekend. Among the big names, Sepp Straka finished at 10-over. Robert MacIntyre, Max Homa, and Gary Woodland all finished their 2025 Genesis Invitational at 7-over.

Similarly, Jordan Spieth, who finished T4 at last week’s WM Phoenix Open, had two rounds of 76 and 74 that made him miss the cut by two at the Genesis Invitational this year. Spieth had surgery on his left wrist in August last year. There was optimism after his T4 finish at the Phoenix Open last week, but now that he has not made the cut at the 2025 Genesis, it looks like Spieth still has to be patient to fully recover from his injury.

After his tournament for this year ended at Torrey Pines, Spieth said (via NBC Sports):

“It’s been a tough week on the wrist. I wasn’t sure if I’d hit one more shot like my shot on 16 yesterday, I wasn’t going to finish the first round. I was OK to go today, but this cold, wet weather and third week in a row, it was not good for it.”

Among other notable names, Billy Horschel, Viktor Hovland, and Sungjae Im missed the cut by just one shot at 5-over. As far as Horschel is concerned, this is already his third missed cut of the season.

The Genesis Invitational is a limited-field event backed by legendary golfer Tiger Woods. The tournament has a total prize of $20 million, out of which the winner will receive $3.6 million and 700 FedEx Cup points. Unfortunately, Woods himself is not playing this year due to the death of his mother, Kultida.

