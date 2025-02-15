Collin Morikawa, Max Homa lead "Love to LA" photo campaign featuring PGA Tour players

In the spirit of Valentine’s Day, Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, and other PGA Tour players were featured in a “Love to LA” photo campaign. The PGA Tour is currently holding its third signature event of the year, the Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines Golf Course.

Collin Morikawa is a PGA Tour player who won the PGA Championship in 2020 and the Open Championship in 2021. He has six PGA Tour wins and four European Tour wins and also competed in the Masters Tournament in 2024, finishing at T3.

Similarly, Max Homa is also a six-time PGA Tour winner who, just like Morikawa, came third at the Masters Tournament in 2024. Homa secured a T10 finish in the 2023 Open Championship and a T13 finish in the 2022 PGA Championship.

Colin Morikawa and Max Homa were both front and center in the Genesis Invitational's Valentine’s Day photo campaign. The campaign featured notable PGA Tour stars holding up their hands to make an “L.A” sign. The pictures were posted on the The Genesis Invitational’s official Instagram page with the caption:

“Love to L.A.”

Here’s a list of the PGA Tour players who were featured in the campaign.

Sepp Straka

Lucas Glover

Min Woo Lee

Ben Griffin

Keegan Bradley

J.J. Spaun

Rasmus Hojgaard

Max Greyserman

The first round of the 2025 Genesis Invitational was held on Thursday, February 13. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler made four birdies in his first seven holes, while Rory McIlroy hit two fairways in his first nine holes. 2025 WM Phoenix Open winner Thomas Detry shot 76 while Rasmus Hojgaard shot 82.

A look at Collin Morikawa’s performance in The Genesis Invitational Round 1

Collin Morikawa teed off for the first round of The Genesis Invitational on Thursday. The unfavorable weather conditions proved to be a threat to his game.

The six-time PGA Tour winner had three birdies and four bogeys at the end of the first day. He made par on the par-4 10th hole and finished in a tie for 20th place. In a post-round interview, Morikawa told the media his game could’ve been better or worse.

“You know, it was a grind for me so it wasn't like I played well. I only got 1 over out of it. Could have been better, could have been a lot worse. Go out tomorrow and hopefully fire a low one,” Collin Morikawa said. (Via Newsweek)

He also reflected on how the weather conditions and club selections played a role in the outcome of his game.

“Hole 10's a great example. No. 10, you could have 8-iron in and today I had 5-iron in. Yesterday I had 5-wood. You know, hole 5 we're hitting 4-iron in," said Morikawa.

"That's a hole where it still plays tough, but normally you're hitting 8-iron with just normal winds, not cold, So you just kind of get this mix of the front nine, there's only a couple holes that are really, really gettable and scorable… I was happy to make par honestly from where I was,” he added.

Collin Morikawa teed off in The Genesis Invitational's second round in the same group as Hideki Matsumaya and Scottie Scheffler.

