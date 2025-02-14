What is the 2025 Genesis Invitational projected cut line?

Unlike most Signature events, the Genesis Invitational will feature a cut. The event had a 72-player field and will aim on cutting it down to 50 players for the last two rounds.

As Round 2 of the Genesis Invitational is underway, fans have their attention fixed on what the projected cut line might be. According to Data Golf, there is an 84% chance that the cut line would be +4. There is also a 14.8% probabality of the cut line being +3. Although miniscule, there is also a chance the cut could be at +5. These projections are still subject to change as nothing can be confirmed until the last golfer of on the second day has completed their round.

If the +4 cut line is applied, then the likes of Min Woo Lee, Taylor Pendrith and Maverick McNealy are at the risk of missing out on the final two rounds. The players who don't make the weekend cut also don't have any share allotted in the $20M prize purse.

Since cuts in golf tournaments are dynamic based on ties, the targeted 50-player weekend field could see some extra golfers. According to the PGA Tour, tied players or any golfer within 10 strokes of the lead will make the cut.

What are the tee times and pairings of Round 2 of Genesis Invitational?

Below are the full tee times and pairings of Round 2 of Genesis Invitational:

Tee No. 1

12:30 p.m. – Tom Kim, Justin Rose, Gary Woodland

12:41 p.m. – Austin Eckroat, Brian Harman, Cameron Young

12:52 p.m. – Shane Lowry, Stephan Jaeger, Jason Day

1:03 p.m. – Matt Fitzpatrick, Will Zalatoris, Adam Hadwin

1:14 p.m. – Harris English, Nick Taylor, Maverick McNealy

1:25 p.m. – Lucas Glover, Rickie Fowler, Max Greyserman

1:36 p.m. – Kevin Yu, Mark Hubbard, Rasmus Højgaard

1:47 p.m. – Davis Thompson, Akshay Bhatia, Corey Conners

1:58 p.m. – Sepp Straka, Robert MacIntyre, Sahith Theegala

2:09 p.m. – Wyndham Clark, Tony Finau, Justin Thomas

2:20 p.m. – Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Adam Scott

2:31 p.m. – Jake Knapp, Daniel Berger, Andrew Novak

Tee No. 10

12:30 p.m. – Mackenzie Hughes, Eric Cole, Min Woo Lee

12:41 p.m. – Keegan Bradley, Cam Davis, Sungjae Im

12:52 p.m. – Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay, Tommy Fleetwood

1:03 p.m. – Thomas Detry, Ludvig Åberg, Jordan Spieth

1:14 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa

1:25 p.m. – J.J. Spaun, Michael Kim, Danny List

1:36 p.m. – Seamus Power, Patrick Rodgers, Ben Griffin

1:47 p.m. – Nick Dunlap, Tom Hoge, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

1:58 p.m. – Taylor Pendrith, Matthieu Pavon, Sam Burns

2:09 p.m. – J.T. Poston, Russell Henley, Byeong Hun An

2:20 p.m. – Aaron Rai, Billy Horschel, Si Woo Kim

2:31 p.m. – Nico Echavarria, Denny McCarthy, Sam Stevens

