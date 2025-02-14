WATCH: Ludvig Aberg holes out for eagle from the bunker at the Genesis Invitational

Ludvig Aberg recently recorded a hole-out eagle at the Genesis Invitational on Friday. At the time of writing, the Swede is ranked T7 in the ongoing Round 2.

Ad

Playing on the par-5 18th hole, Aberg hit his eagle shot from the bunker a few metres away from the hole. The ball easily rolled after landing and sunk in. The ace golfer had almost hit an eagle on the par-5 13th, but he managed to finally pull it off on the 18th.

The PGA Tour shared the video of his incredible shot on its social media platforms. The snippet of the broadcast was taken from PGA Tour Live.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

At the time of writing, Ludvig Aberg had carded a total score of 3-under.

Who was Ludvig Aberg paired with in the Round 2 of Genesis Invitational?

Ludvig Aberg at the Genesis Invitational 2025 (Source: Getty)

Ludvig Aberg was paired with Thomas Detry and Jordan Spieth in the Round 2 of Genesis Invitational. The trio was a part of Tee No. 10 and teed off at 1:03 pm ET.

Ad

Here are the full tee times and groupings of Round 2 (please note all times are in ET):

Tee No. 1

12:30 p.m. – Tom Kim, Justin Rose, Gary Woodland

12:41 p.m. – Austin Eckroat, Brian Harman, Cameron Young

12:52 p.m. – Shane Lowry, Stephan Jaeger, Jason Day

1:03 p.m. – Matt Fitzpatrick, Will Zalatoris, Adam Hadwin

1:14 p.m. – Harris English, Nick Taylor, Maverick McNealy

1:25 p.m. – Lucas Glover, Rickie Fowler, Max Greyserman

1:36 p.m. – Kevin Yu, Mark Hubbard, Rasmus Højgaard

1:47 p.m. – Davis Thompson, Akshay Bhatia, Corey Conners

1:58 p.m. – Sepp Straka, Robert MacIntyre, Sahith Theegala

2:09 p.m. – Wyndham Clark, Tony Finau, Justin Thomas

2:20 p.m. – Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Adam Scott

2:31 p.m. – Jake Knapp, Daniel Berger, Andrew Novak

Ad

Tee No. 10

12:30 p.m. – Mackenzie Hughes, Eric Cole, Min Woo Lee

12:41 p.m. – Keegan Bradley, Cam Davis, Sungjae Im

12:52 p.m. – Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay, Tommy Fleetwood

1:03 p.m. – Thomas Detry, Ludvig Åberg, Jordan Spieth

1:14 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa

1:25 p.m. – J.J. Spaun, Michael Kim, Danny List

1:36 p.m. – Seamus Power, Patrick Rodgers, Ben Griffin

1:47 p.m. – Nick Dunlap, Tom Hoge, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

1:58 p.m. – Taylor Pendrith, Matthieu Pavon, Sam Burns

2:09 p.m. – J.T. Poston, Russell Henley, Byeong Hun An

2:20 p.m. – Aaron Rai, Billy Horschel, Si Woo Kim

2:31 p.m. – Nico Echavarria, Denny McCarthy, Sam Stevens

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback