“Diva Rory McIlroy at it again” - Fans react as 5x major champ flips off fan at Ryder Cup

The Ryder Cup has officially kicked off at Bethpage Black and the drama has already begun. Grand Slam winner Rory McIlroy was spotted flipping off a fan during the event, and fans online have reacted to it.A video posted on X by Fore Play showed the moment McIlroy walked alongside Shane Lowry at Bethpage Black as they made their way through the crowd. The Grand Slam winner could be seen turning back to a fan and flipping them off before walking off.One fan online reacted to the video, writing,“Diva Rory at it again, hold on to your phones.”“Is there anyone you hate more in golf than Rory McIlroy? Easily the worst villain,” another fan added.A fan wrote,“He's such a little cry baby.”One fan wrote that Rory McIlroy didn’t actually flip the fan off with his middle finger, but used his index finger. The fan wrote,“If he did flip the middle finger then it would be deserved. The abuse has been pathetic. The fact he clearly puts up an index finger to signal they went one up means it was even better.”Meanwhile, others defended Rory McIlroy’s actions, noting that if fans can dish out heckles, they should be able to take it too.“Why not? Media been celebrating the crowd all week and when someone gives them something back all of a sudden it’s out of order… We’ve been told all week that’s just what you have to expect and deal with it this week. Or is that only one way?” one fan penned.Another fan echoed the same thoughts, writing,“Fans shouldn’t give it if they can’t take it. Terrible banter from the American fans 🤣”Fans react to Rory McIlroy _ Source: X/@czrr_ @dronerogan @_samtownshendMcIlroy’s appearance in the 45th Ryder Cup marks his eighth time competing in the biennial event. He made his Ryder Cup debut in 2010, when he helped Team Europe defeat the US 14.5 - 13.5.Rory McIlroy features in hilarious Ryder Cup ad with GolfNow’s GopherDays before the Ryder Cup showdown at Bethpage Black, GolfNow dropped a lighthearted Instagram ad to build excitement for the event. The clip starred Rory McIlroy alongside Gopher, a quirky animated superfan of the game.In the video, Gopher is seen at GolfNow’s headquarters when his phone buzzes with a video call. On the other end is McIlroy, who warmly invites him to join him at the Ryder Cup. Overcome with excitement, Gopher happily accepts, and McIlroy tells him he’s looking forward to seeing him there.Once the call ends, Gopher bursts into cheers for Team USA, only to pause mid-celebration as it suddenly dawns on him that McIlroy is actually playing for Team Europe.The hilarious video was captioned:&quot;Who’s gonna break it to the Gopher that Rory doesn’t play for Team USA? 👀 @therydercup”Image via McIlroy’s Instagram feed _ Source: Instagram/@rorymcilroyRory McIlroy has helped Europe win the Ryder Cup five times since he made his debut in the tournament 15 years ago. He is aiming to help his team lift the trophy for the sixth time in his career this year.