  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Ryder Cup
  • “Diva Rory McIlroy at it again” - Fans react as 5x major champ flips off fan at Ryder Cup

“Diva Rory McIlroy at it again” - Fans react as 5x major champ flips off fan at Ryder Cup

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Modified Sep 27, 2025 00:38 GMT
Fans react to Rory McIllroy&rsquo;s middle finger at the Ryder Cup _ [Images via Imagn/X]
Fans react to Rory McIllroy’s middle finger at the Ryder Cup _ [Images via Imagn/X]

The Ryder Cup has officially kicked off at Bethpage Black and the drama has already begun. Grand Slam winner Rory McIlroy was spotted flipping off a fan during the event, and fans online have reacted to it.

Ad

A video posted on X by Fore Play showed the moment McIlroy walked alongside Shane Lowry at Bethpage Black as they made their way through the crowd. The Grand Slam winner could be seen turning back to a fan and flipping them off before walking off.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

One fan online reacted to the video, writing,

“Diva Rory at it again, hold on to your phones.”
“Is there anyone you hate more in golf than Rory McIlroy? Easily the worst villain,” another fan added.

A fan wrote,

“He's such a little cry baby.”

One fan wrote that Rory McIlroy didn’t actually flip the fan off with his middle finger, but used his index finger. The fan wrote,

Ad
“If he did flip the middle finger then it would be deserved. The abuse has been pathetic. The fact he clearly puts up an index finger to signal they went one up means it was even better.”

Meanwhile, others defended Rory McIlroy’s actions, noting that if fans can dish out heckles, they should be able to take it too.

Ad
“Why not? Media been celebrating the crowd all week and when someone gives them something back all of a sudden it’s out of order… We’ve been told all week that’s just what you have to expect and deal with it this week. Or is that only one way?” one fan penned.
Ad

Another fan echoed the same thoughts, writing,

“Fans shouldn’t give it if they can’t take it. Terrible banter from the American fans 🤣”
Fans react to Rory McIlroy _ Source: X/@czrr_ @dronerogan @_samtownshend
Fans react to Rory McIlroy _ Source: X/@czrr_ @dronerogan @_samtownshend

McIlroy’s appearance in the 45th Ryder Cup marks his eighth time competing in the biennial event. He made his Ryder Cup debut in 2010, when he helped Team Europe defeat the US 14.5 - 13.5.

Ad

Rory McIlroy features in hilarious Ryder Cup ad with GolfNow’s Gopher

Days before the Ryder Cup showdown at Bethpage Black, GolfNow dropped a lighthearted Instagram ad to build excitement for the event. The clip starred Rory McIlroy alongside Gopher, a quirky animated superfan of the game.

In the video, Gopher is seen at GolfNow’s headquarters when his phone buzzes with a video call. On the other end is McIlroy, who warmly invites him to join him at the Ryder Cup. Overcome with excitement, Gopher happily accepts, and McIlroy tells him he’s looking forward to seeing him there.

Ad

Once the call ends, Gopher bursts into cheers for Team USA, only to pause mid-celebration as it suddenly dawns on him that McIlroy is actually playing for Team Europe.

The hilarious video was captioned:

"Who’s gonna break it to the Gopher that Rory doesn’t play for Team USA? 👀 @therydercup”
Image via McIlroy&rsquo;s Instagram feed _ Source: Instagram/@rorymcilroy
Image via McIlroy’s Instagram feed _ Source: Instagram/@rorymcilroy

Rory McIlroy has helped Europe win the Ryder Cup five times since he made his debut in the tournament 15 years ago. He is aiming to help his team lift the trophy for the sixth time in his career this year.

About the author
Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.

A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.

Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.

Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sarah Rishama Madaki
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications